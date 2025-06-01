BEWARE: USDA allows genetically engineered vaccines to infiltrate organic food production.
WE’VE SUSPECTED THIS FOR QUITE SOME TIME…AND, AS USUAL, IF THEY
ARE TELLING US ABOUT IT - IT’S ALREADY HAPPENED…
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-22-usda-allows-ge-vaccines-in-organic-food-production.html
More related stories:
Dr. Lee Merritt: SARS-CoV-2 is a genetically engineered BIOWEAPON.
FrankenMeats are here: Soybeans are being genetically engineered to grow pig protein.
900 Mice genetically engineered to be COVID-19 CARRIERS found in believed-to-be-vacant, China-linked Fresno County lab.
RNA vaccines don’t strictly contain mRNA, they contain modRNA, which genetically manipulates (GMO) healthy human cells.
Dr. Bryan Ardis: Engineered COVID virus contains DOZENS of synthetic animal venoms.
Sources include:
STAY HUNGRY, FRENZZZ
and
Calamari Clots
https://substack.com/inbox/post/164668849?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=3127206&post_id=164668849&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=98z5b&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
👿 Guess we all need greenhouses now.
Feeling grossed out and infuriated, so what else is new! it's all part of the Omniwar.