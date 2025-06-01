Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1h

👿 Guess we all need greenhouses now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
1h

Feeling grossed out and infuriated, so what else is new! it's all part of the Omniwar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture