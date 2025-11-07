The CFIA slaughtered the entire flock of healthy ostriches through the night…

Paul MacKinnon,

the CFIA’s gutless president, ordered guns drawn on 300 healthy ostriches at dawn November 7, 2025.

After ten months of clean tests, he ignored RFK Jr.’s plea, ignored the Supreme Court’s closed door, ignored Karen Espersen’s screams, and sent shooters to pump round after round into birds that had already beaten H5N1.



No re-test, no mercy, just muzzle flashes and brass on the ground while this piece of garbage hid behind a desk.

Chris Dacey captures the moment hundreds of Ostriches are chased into the kill pen for the Ostrichcide Holocaust.

https://x.com/bruce_barrett/status/1986560166809014525

Evil to the core…



These birds were slaughtered because they may hold the cure to bird flu. These were the healthy birds that survived after they deployed whatever fake testing on them but they made sure that the feed that they were using when they took control of the farm was sickening the birds…to infect the remaining flock…

A must-see educational yet heartbreaking share in front of the CFIA prison fence during takeover of their property preventing proper welfare and feed checks from Karen and Dave’s 30+ years of expertise and love for their animals.

https://x.com/OstrichFarmBC/status/1985138896976712040



The Biden Administration ordered the mass killing of over 100 Million chickens -

he had them burned alive…

They do these things to traumatize us all - and they never let up. They do it again and again because they want to show you that they can. They want you to know that at any moment they can take from you whatever they want, no matter how precious it is to you…



Our hearts break becasue we know they are doing the same to all of us…God help us all…