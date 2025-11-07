Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Observer's avatar
Observer
26m

So sad and so bad.

They did the same in UK back with foot (hoof) & mouth unneeded massacre.

Land clearence - attack on farmers- national trauma all on the back of bogus $cience.

That was the twerp Neil Ferguson, a gates of hell minion - who deliberately buggy software

space out bogus numbers that were used to lock down the UK &USA for the Great Convid

Lockdown ++++ Blessed be - Love 2 All

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
31m

I am so sorry to hear of this. What a complete horror. I am saddened for each of these birds, and every person who cares.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture