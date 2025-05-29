Fresh Hell…

Over 100 MILLION ANIMALS INJECTED WITH mRNA — AND NOBODY TOLD YOU…



Wild animals - Zuckerberg’s wet dream…so much for hunting to make sure your food is clean…

Dr. Bryan Ardis has dropped this horrific info:

Cattle. Pigs. Poultry.

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1895487033893949886

The very animals entering our food chain…



And, if you want some of my impressions, predictions, visions from my OBEs and my meditative moments where I call and appeal to Rudolph Steiner (my interdimensional guru) to give me the skinny on my fears and drop some info bombs into my cerebral hard drive…the Diva of Delphi is sure that they have sterilization ingredients in these vaxxes too, in addition to SV-40, nano tech, chimeric parasites, and god only knows what else, as they’ve done with humans, farm animals, fish and pet vaxxes…we’ve even seen them vaxxing baby chicks…

https://x.com/RestrictedVids/status/1905032085246513317

USDA FORCING INJECTION OF CHICKS WITH MRNA FOR BIRDFLU H5N1

Be careful where you get your chicks if you are raising your own chickens for eggs…

@TractorSupply is complicit

They don’t miss a trick…



What’s that song…? One way, or another, I’m gonna find ya…I’m gonna gitcha gitcha, gitcha, gitcha… One Way, or another…I never liked that song…

And all that farmland that Gates bought? Where he is raising his own pristine, unvaxxed beef for himself and maybe some for his ghoul pals? He never vaxxed his kids and neither did Zuck…none of the ghoulz ever came near the bioweapons…

We’ve even seen them vaxxing fish…even wild caught have been caught…

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1895487033893949886

IT’S NOT EVEN GENETIC EXPERIMENTATION - IT IS MASS EXTERMINATION…OF ALL BIOLOGICAL LIFE ON EARTH…

Silent gene-editing - poisoning and decimating the food supply…

No mainstream debate…so-called leaders, clueless, at best, and perhaps even complicit…

And the public? Completely in the dark…

They silenced all debate on human mRNA…and they will never shut it down…and…

Now they’ve moved on to the wild animals…

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1926894571042263217



No one is stopping them…as they poison, kill, maim, and sterilize us all…

And another reminder about our pets…never another vax…EVER…NONE…they’ll be vaxxed soon enough from the pet food, chems, et.al., just like us…check my past posts for a no-consent form to take with you to your vet…

Stay calm, stay vigilant and for god’s sake, stay paranoid…we’re just buying time, my frenzzz…it’s the best we can do…