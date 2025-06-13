BB just launched the first pre-emptive decapitation strike on Iran…he has GOT to start this war, he is in the hot seat…it’s what he does…what they all do…god help us all…and Israel has AI Lavender…used in the Gaza genocide…brace for impact…Iranian cells in the US will be activated…US must have signed off on this insanity…



Explosives over Tehran and Tel Aviv now…is DC next?



and the stage is set in our nation too…

NGOs are gonna run this play…they are threatening to take out law enforcement, our troops and Trump supporters…I guess they’re not bothering with a false flag and going straight to the commie civil war trigger event this time?

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1932818986707922949

The LA riots are just one part of this regime change operation. The USAID funded NGOs in Mexico, “UNICEF, OMI, UNHCR” are planning to open the flood gates to hell.

and…

The President Of the Mexican Senate Shows Aztlán Map & OPENLY Promotes Annexing Southwest USA Using Radical Latino Paramilitary Groups - Like The Brown Berets - To Terrorize / Carry Out Their Communist Takeover…

I’m trying NOT to remember the Alamo…

but are we connecting some dots here?

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1932858078669529387

We might not need a passport or visa to visit Tijuana soon…

let’s just hope that Colony Ridge is not a mercenary holding facility…it’s less than 20 minutes away from me…

Curfew in effect in parts of L.A. and major cities across America are activating…





Michael Yon writes:

Mexico has planned and trained for war with USA for generations. Their military command has used this idea as their backbone preparations. This is part of their firmware to take the areas on that map. This is not new to Mexicans. Only to turtled-up and over-confident Americans who do not realize the score. Mexico has a demographic advantage in this war and will be supported by China, Russia, and others.

We are in a state of war.

And Texas has always been on the front lines of these invasions…we’ve been dealing with the horrific ramifications of the cartels and gangs for decades, perhaps more so than other big sanctuary cities. And remember that all big cities - even in Red states, are captured, woke, blue, sanctuary cities, where stand-down orders will be given, and criminals will be released even if they are initially arrested, and now it’s looking like the color revolution will escalate into a dystopian nightmare, with NGOs on the warpath and threatening us ALL - and with the Southwest being ground zero for a massive deployment…one signal to deploy/one incident to spark the flame, and the orders and it is civil war - and all the mercenaries, nation wide, will be activated.

My feeling is that we are in an all-out war and that we will be attempting to defend our lives and our nation for years to come. The invading armies are inside the gates…and the monsters, who will obviously never be stopped, will take this opportunity to to roll out new traumatic plandemic assaults on us. My spidey sense tells me it could be any day now. We might well be scrambling for mere survival and we may be longing for the days when we actually had the luxury of sipping our coffee, ranting online and simply being disappointed and heartbroken.

The Diva of Delphi thinks that the final act is coming soon…she’s that crazy Diva that does OBEs to try to determine what might be coming at us next? Trying to get ahead of this cull curve? She is notoriously paranoid and delusional, so I wouldn’t give her alarms too much attention, she never really knows what potential timeline she is looking at, but she is sure that in THIS timeline, they are just about ready to throw it all at us…



I’m not even sure we can prepare for what might be right around the corner…but, we can try to stay calm, vigilant, and be ready, emotionally and spiritually, for anything…





And if you want to know who is funding this horror show, follow DataRepublican on X - amazing digs…here’s the link…amazing reports…



https://x.com/DataRepublican

Who’s ready for a freaking military parade? Yeah, me neither…just seems like a really bad idea right now? Gathering all these patriots in one place and putting them all the crosshairs? While we are facing war on four fronts? With the ghoulz still coming for us with their new plandemic…



Mike Adams wrote:



Four threats to America are emerging at the same time:

Outbreak of war with Iran (as Israel looks poised to strike), escalation of war with Russia due to an expected retaliatory strike, domestic war with violent rioters who will spread across 50 cities this Saturday, and then the potential of conflict with China if China sees America weakened and vulnerable from the other three wars.

At the same time, U.S. soldiers are not ready, and many of them aren't even fit. Munitions have been largely depleted because almost everything has been sent to Ukraine or Israel.

This leaves America extremely vulnerable to domestic warfare, and it renders the U.S. military largely incapable of defeating the enemies within.



But it could be a war like we have never known…OMG…Reese said slaughterbots…it triggers me every time…I have way too many past substacks on the Slaughterbots…



Are the Drones the motherships for the Slaughterbots?



Welcome to the Grave New World…















Stay safe and stay vigilant…



