Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
5d

I am ending my latest book bringing this up.

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Infanttyron3's avatar
Infanttyron3
4dEdited

"There used to be a little set of foam cups where you put the telephone handset thing in..."

Sure, Gramps...handset, huh? Like in those WW2 flicks with tactical combat radios & stuff?

Later, in the psych ward's orderlies lunch room..."Hey, Alan...dude, you won't believe it, but Pennington down in 302 is raving about old computer tech again. Imma write it all down in a notebook and then use a bit of Burroughs' cut-up tech on it and publish it as "At the Moon"."

I got the first line almost done, it's like: "I've seen the minds of The Greatest Generation...".

Confessing my mega-crush on Daria... www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVb-_Vmc5TU

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