Do you ever feel too tired to work but too wired to relax? Brain fog, scattered thoughts, inability to focus no matter how hard you try. Do you ruminate? Are noises distracting and overwhelming? When was the last time you felt joy? Do the things you used to love now feel like “meh”?



Overstimulation is when your brain receives more sensory input than it can effectively process. Too much novel stimuli and it burns out.

The mechanism is straightforward: Constant novelty spikes dopamine, which increases glutamate (primary excitatory neurotransmitter), which literally burns through your neurons when chronically elevated. Meanwhile your GABA (calming, inhibitory neurotransmitter) tanks, your brain loses its ability to hit the brakes, and you end up wired but tired. Too frazzled to relax, too exhausted to work. Just enough sentience to scroll Instagram reels and order door dash.

Once you reach this state, you’re already cooked. You can’t just snap out of it, you blew your dopaminergic load and are literally burning neurons.

Diva…over and out…and I’m turning off all devices for at least an hour…💋