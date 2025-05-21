Share this postDiva Drops owning the narrative...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreowning the narrative...this was an epic play...a real boss movePasheen StonebrookeMay 21, 20259Share this postDiva Drops owning the narrative...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52ShareI do like the fact that the mainstream cannot ignore the story anymore…KW Norton BordersTrump Takes Control of Meeting South African PresidentRead more6 hours ago · 2 likes · KW NORTONjust a follow up to this previous ss…First group of White Farmers from South Africa arrive in the US...Pasheen Stonebrooke·May 13The refugees the Episcopal Church refused to help escape genocide in South Africa are arriving in the US…Read full story9Share this postDiva Drops owning the narrative...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52SharePreviousNext
I laughed so hard...was watching live when it happened.
The man has the nerves of a master surgeon and a spine of steel. And oh!, what delicious preparation to be able to take down the guffaws and denials live, in real time—and for an international audience — via an extended video and a three inch stack of copied-out news stories of murders. “Dim the lights……..” And what made it even better was how the shock of undeniable evidence led to some truly substantive discussion and commentary by those in the Oval. The President did not let up, rather continued to press. It was a masterclass in staging to good purpose. The great Cecil B. DeMille at his finest has nothing on DJT.