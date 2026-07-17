Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
4d

this site is gold...it could also provide ammo when you defy to comply

‘Just the Inserts’ has the actual package inserts for vaccines, Vitamin K shots, and more.

No spin, just the official documents with all the warnings, ingredients, and risks listed.

Always read the fine print.

Knowledge is power. 👇🏻

https://justtheinserts.com

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
4d

Someone recently did some studies/research on the products (including "natural peptides") and found them grossly contaminated... and the nefarious ingredients were in the bactertiostatic water used to draw them up into the syringe. Will have to find that recent substack.

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