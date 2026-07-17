The Peptide craze - I’m sus about all injectables, so I wouldn’t go near them…but, so many health conscious people are doing them, raving about them, touting them as the next best thing…



I can’t confirm or deny…but would it surprise anyone?



Everything is contaminated and graphened up the you know what…they’re vaxxing us with mosquitos, FFS, so why would we ever trust anything consumable or injectable again?

Guess who makes peptide injectables?

This is all I needed to know…



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Pfizer research and produce therapeutic peptides for approved drugs, and the Gates Foundation funds various biotech initiatives.

Yeah, that’s enough for me…how about you?

It’s in anything with a needle including facial fillers and Botox…



I stopped getting my eye injections to preserve my eyesight, right after the cov vax bioweapons were unleashed…the carnage and evil was too great to ever trust ANY jabs again.



I’m still dealing with wet macular degeneration…I was almost blind in one eye, but I’m on it - treating it with DMSO, castor oil and red light…slowly improving my sight and def keeping it at bay…

And the vaxxes are in our lettuce and all of our food supply is poisoned, so why would we not be sus?

My motto — “if you’re not paranoid…you’re not paying attention” the Diva



But, back to peptides…

The claim is that Big Pharma (including Pfizer) is putting COVID and other vaccines into peptides.



If they haven’t yet completely captured the peptide industry, they are well on their way to doing so…bet on it…



Who uses peptides?

Gym bros, health conscious people, and those who skipped the original deadly and dangerous jabs.



Makes sense to ask — how does Big Pharma reach them?



By selling them peptides.



Health influencers are pushing peptides hard, while allegedly self-vaccinating and calling it a "new discovery."



And yes... many of these peptide companies have ties to vaccine giants and Bill Gates.



They couldn’t force the shot… so they tricked you onto injecting it yourself.



It’s so possible…



Would you still use peptides knowing this?

It will take time before we know for sure what’s up with this, but…



here’s some advice from Diva Drops — if you’re going to inject anything - get off brands from shady ass places…



Diva…over and out…