Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
16h

Don't get a goat! 🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Doria Nappi's avatar
Doria Nappi
15h

That's Oinksome!!! Thanks for the much needed levity today :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture