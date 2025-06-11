In France, young women are buying pigs as companion animals to avoid being harassed by Muslim men on the street and on public transport…just when you thought you’d seen it all…



In Great Britain…same…



Here’s the one I would get…



I would recommend an assault pig?

Maybe some French Cologne? And a sizzling hot dress?





And a sizzling hot dress? It is the Last Fashion Show on Earth, after all…

They don’t like dogs much either, so a pet dog or pet pig is a good deterrent for the most extreme Muslims who are rapey as fuck…but don’t count on them enjoying any playdates together…

But unfortunately it doesn’t stop explosions. We still need something for that…

I don’t know if this genius move is true or not…and I really don’t care…modern problems require modern solutions…and it might be genius in lieu of the utter lack of any law enforcement or safety - and, it’s still dealing with symptoms and not the root cause, but, it’s something…and what’s a girl to do? Obviously, whatever it takes…



Big props to the Pork! I do hope they know NOT to get a goat…yeah…I went there, I’m in a lash-out kind of mood…



