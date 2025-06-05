Sean posted:

John Podesta’s lawyers just sent me a cease-and-desist, demanding I pull my latest video for being “defamatory.” Sounds like I struck a nerve!

Skippy is rattled, and that's why I’m not backing down - I'm doubling down! Watch the video he doesn't want you to see…

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1930568583622304151

Putin: John Podesta Wanted 'Dead or Alive'

Following Davos Adrenochrome Bust

For years, the Kremlin has tracked the rise of the adrenochrome underworld - an elite-driven black market fueled by terror, ritual, and unthinkable depravity. But last week, everything changed. In the cold heart of Davos - where the global elite gather behind closed doors - undercover Russian operatives launched a high-risk raid, seizing over 11,000 vials of pharmaceutical-grade adrenochrome and uncovering intel that blows the operation wide open. At the center of it? John Podesta. Longtime Clinton advisor. Spirit cooker. Collector of degenerate "art." And now - wanted dead or alive by the Russian Federation.

I hope this is true…I want to believe…