Poisoning my grass fed butter too?
Kerry Freaking Gold
So…what now?
So…what now? Where’s the butter sauce that you can trust…KFC?
Time for an encore…
okay…I guess it’s Cooking with Carter? Squeeze, Squeeze, Squeeze…
Supposedly there was a lawsuit against them for this, but it was thrown out…
The same thing happens with beef. They feed cows GMO corn and then for the last few weeks feed them grass and they can legally call it “grass fed.”
Some say this is the one to use…seems pricey, but I couldn’t find it…at least not conveniently.
time to make our own…but how do you trust the whipping cream or raw mild you are getting to make it?
someone on X posted: Put heavy whipping cream into a mason jar, put the lid on, and shake the ever loving crap out of it until it turns into a ball of butter.
And don’t get even get me started on MAHA…what a travesty…
Dear Diva, there's hardly any one thing that is not contaminated added to, etc .... anymore. I get my butter from a family-owned farm near me. I think tho since we're chemtrailed here daily, the poisons sprayed on us are going into the soils, into the animals, and on and on .......but I guess its better than the store bought. 🤢
I happened to check the ingredients on a container of "table salt" I had on hand ( I'm out of sea salt) that I use very very sparingly. #2 ingredient ....... DEXTROSE!!!! WAT???? Gonna use on the ice forming on my porch
And that Kerry Gold ain't cheap, especially since its imported. Thanks for sharing!🤗
Kerrygold started to be tainted over two years ago. Since then, we have been buying from the Amish.