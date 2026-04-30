Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
23m

As nukes don't exist, the technocrats must rely on insects. :)

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/there-is-no-nuclear-threat-apart

Nukes are certainly a threat, because depleted-uranium bombs can be deployed and WW3 can be played on TV, resulting in rationing and martial law:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/martial-law

Insects were used for "vaccinating" (aka. poisoning) people already years ago:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations

Military research is applied and disguised as help:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-trojan-biological

Reply
Share
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
1h

"They" sure are keeping us busy aren't "they"?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture