Former Bioweapons Contractor using infected ticks to spread disease — calling it a

"Poor Man’s Nuke"



Apparently the US military actively developed and is releasing insect-based

bioweapons and has/is testing them on the American AND THE WORLD population.



She stated that using ticks as a bioweapon weakens a population, and overloads the medical resources but doesn’t destroy the infrastructure like a nuke would…

And a woman is cured from Alpha-Gal





They are doing everything they can to destroy us with ticks and insects…it sukks to constantly be on defense…but it is what it is…so we search and share —- look for remedies…but until we can finally put the screws to THEM…



Pub Med published a study on auricular acupuncture…as a remedy…

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/

Hatwoman onn X posted - Getting rid of ticks…but beware it is harmful to cats…



and…



Natural tick repellant! Rosemary

Crush rosemary in your hands and rub it on your skin. Protects you from mosquitos as well as ticks.



Lemon balm also works but is very invasive - so plant with care.





𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨 writes:

The Feds bioengineering ticks to poison us with Lyme disease and Alpha-gal syndrome (allergy to red meat) can be combated with one thing that humanity can’t truly alter



Nature - Ticks hate Lemon Balm and Rosemary. They’ll avoid the area if they smell even a hint of these two plants. I call them guardian plants for a reason and they don’t just protect my garden, they protect me from ticks, chiggers and mosquitos



Both Lemon Balm and Rosemary require nothing to grow. Set it and forget it. Harvest both of these plants and cold soak them in water over night and you have a natural tick/chigger/mosquito repellent that doesn’t poison your bloodstream and disrupt your endocrine receptors



Or you can simply crush up either or in the palm of your hand and rub it on your skin



The Lord gave us an antidote for everything that threatens our bodies and you can always find it in nature.

and the recipe from:



and another post from: 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨

@HereditRebellio

·

Apr 19

Here’s the recipe I use every year since everyone is asking:



And an FYI for anyone who says “but the internet says lemon balm doesn’t repel ticks” - It 100% does. I have been using this for years and have never found a single tick on me



1 - Grow Lemon Balm and Rosemary

2 - Harvest Fresh Lemon Balm and Rosemary (Rosemary doesn’t have to be fresh but you get more flavonoid oils out of it if it’s fresh)

3 - In any sized jar (half gallon or bigger) fill the jar 3/4 full of a half Lemon Balm half Rose Mary mix. You can GENTLY crush the Lemon Balm up a bit before you do this but you must strip the Rosemary leaves off of the stem

4 - Fill your jar with cold water. Leave room in the jar to shake. You want to shake your jar every so often (like 4-6 hours or so) - PLACE IN THE FRIDGE AND KEEP COLD. Boiling will neutralize the oils, you don’t want that. Cold brew is the best way



Also - the more white foamy bubbles you see after you vigorously shake the mixture the stronger the batch. Smell is obviously a big factor too. Shaking helps release the oils from the leaves into the water



5 - Only let your mixture sit for 24-48 hours and make sure to SHAKE it. After the 48 hour mark you’ll start to strip the chlorophyll from the leaves and the tea will start to smell like fresh cut green leaves. You don’t want that



6 - Once you shake your mixture and you see a good amount of foamy bubbles and the smell is strong, shake VIGOROUSLY and drain into a separate jar. KEEP IT IN THE FRIDGE. It lasts as long as it smells like lemons and rosemary



You can either drink this as a cold tea or spray it on your skin - I do both

Many thanks to 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨 and all who are trying to help.

and…for the Gates’ mosquitos…

T.A.Hunter

@TAHunter_Author

·

Apr 20

You might also want to consider a native bush called Beautyberry (Americana callicarpa). Its leaves are known to have strong anti mosquito activity (Indians used to rub the leaves

on their skin for relief). A bonus is that a unique jelly can be made from the small purple berries in the fall!

Onward…