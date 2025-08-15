Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gigi Kolb's avatar
Gigi Kolb
1h

Pasheen you keep me strong even if I am shaking inside.

You keep me strong even when there's no support from family and I still get back up.

Life keeps trying to bring me to my knees with no voice but you have helped me to find my voice and a self to power it.

Thank you Pasheen.

Thank you.....🙏🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Webe1's avatar
Webe1
2h

In case you have not heard:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/protect-your-pets?r=k9z76&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture