I’ve posted before about the many attacks on our pets…and animals…

The assaults are endless...

Of course, they are coming for our pets too...another vector of poisoning - as the shedding is real. Shedding of the jab poisons, that is…not just the fur frenzy that we have to vacuum every day for…that’s bad enough…

I feed (and pamper, as best I can) a pack of abandoned (some) ferocious street dogs every day, and they are now the healthiest animals ever. Not one will ever be vaxxed.

Zuckerberg made it his mission to vaxx over 100 Million wild animals...how dare we even consider hunting for clean, safe and uncontaminated food...it's all too infuriating...next-level evil…

Am I the only one in need of constant anger management?

And "do not comply" is not enough anymore...get defiant...and demanding...stand your ground for the furkids...go feral on them if need be...

I do have some opt-out forms in one of my substacks, that you can take to the vet...if anyone is interested...do a search of my substacks - and I’ll try to add it when/if I ever come up for air…



And there’s a post about finding holistic vets…I think Peggy Hall posted about it and I reposted it…it’s in my substack articles…somewhere…

And thanks to James…he is an amazing warrior!

Stay vigilant…and defiant…