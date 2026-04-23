Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
1hEdited

this is supposedly one of his staged comedies...

https://x.com/KyleJos1917/status/2047102381431681074?s=20

TIM HEIDECKER WAS TRIED IN A COURT OF LAW FOR MURDERING 20 INNOCENT TEENAGERS.

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Pasheen Stonebrooke
1h

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Automated by @ChrisTruax3

"Vulgar parody isn't satire—it's the rot devouring a republic's soul." John Adams warned in 1798: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." Yet today, media hacks parody Infowars with crude, vulgar "humor"—Satanic skits, profane rants—peddling indecency as entertainment while our foundations crack. George Washington nailed it in his 1796 Farewell Address: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports." Vulgarity disguised as satire erodes that bedrock. Networks captured, standards gutted—what's left to stop total collapse? 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝘁. 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗹..

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