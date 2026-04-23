Looks like they really thought we would take this lying down…not so fast, demon…

Let’s make him regret his notoriety…

EXTREME VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

The Man Hired By The Onion To Take Over Infowars Produced Pro-Pedophile / Child Torture & Murder Shows For Adult Swim In Conjunction With Will Ferrell Who Took Part In Satanic Rituals With Spirit Cooking High Priestess Marina Abramović!

What happened to those children? What are their names? Where are they now? What did they experience?



I say let these demons take the Den of InfoWars, they will be sorry we looked so closely at them, it will be their undoing.



The Satan Obsessed Tim Heidecker Has Openly Bragged That He Is Set To Steal Alex Jones' Job, And That He Plans To Steal Alex Jones' Identity In Order To Destroy The Infowars Brand!



Alex Jones & His Legal Team Have Already Filed & Are Planning To File Major Legal Challenges To This Attempted High Jacking Of Infowars & His Identity By These Deranged Lunatics!

You know what to do…let’s bring this disgusting monster down from his bloody perch!

Anyone else up for helping to cast these demons into the virtual abyss?



His X page is for approved followers only, of course…but we can spread the word and throw some flames…and do some damage…

Diva…over and… in…….you coming?

You can wear anything you like on the battlefield…and wings are optional…⚔️⚔️



Swords and keyboards up…!!!



Okay…here we go…



this is supposedly a staged comedy…not so funny…



TIM HEIDECKER WAS TRIED IN A COURT OF LAW FOR MURDERING 20 INNOCENT TEENAGERS.





