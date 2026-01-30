Diva Drops

Blaze Nathan
15h

I am not sure about what an attack from the US and Israel will bring in the form of retaliation. No doubt, it will either end a long conflict and bring Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi back to his people (who want him), or it will ignite an escalation that will have severe consequences for both Israel and US. Can Israel do this on their own without US involvement? That's my vote. I would think they have a big enough arsenal to do the job, and well-trained military, as well as Mossad. Do they need the US? Or do they own the US?

I also look at the humanitarian side of this "war with Israel." The people of Iran are BEGGING Israel and US to liberate them from 47 years of tyranny! This regime is hated by all who live under their rule ... and the fight between Jews and Muslims will never end. IF I HAD TO TAKE A SIDE, I vote the Muslims OUT, for obvious reasons. While this war is not our fight, if we only take out the members of the Regime and leave the people liberated to rebuild their country.

No easy answers to anything. Tyrannical Islamic Regimes worldwide .... why is it our business, other than removing Islam from America? These tyrannies have been imprisoning and killing their citizens who oppose their policies, how can the citizens be free of this death cult? While some are completely brainwashed and continue to pass it on through the generations, some of the young people want freedom, no hijabs, no arranged marriages at 9 years old, etc. Do we have a duty as human beings to help, or do we turn away from it and let it be what it is now? Very tough questions. And though economics are always part of the equation, my focus has always been on the human beings who live in these countries. I traveled through many of them in 1971 and nothing has changed. They remain in the stone age.

That being said, I personally would hope that our military is used to eliminate the tyranny in our own country, protect our own borders, join ICE in sending illegal migrants back to their home countries, rebuild our infrastructure, and leave the rest of the world alone.

Amaterasu Solar
15h

And They hide free energy tech from Us because it would make accounting for the energy We each add into a system pointless - that is the foundational function of "money" in all forms, and free energy obsoletes money, therefore. If We had free energy, We would not need oil...

Electrogravitics – My Knowledge of Free Energy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/electrogravitics-my-knowledge-of

