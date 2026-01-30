🎼🎵🎶The mercs are coming…and DEWs are coming…they’re come come coming everywhere…

They are coming in hard and fast now, for ALL of us…just so you know…

https://rumble.com/v74p354-exclusive-secret-sonic-weapon-truth.html?



And believe me, after two hideous decades of this insanity, it is going to brutal…we are all Venezuelans now…

and just for the record…if we dare to go to war with Iran…we will be in a world of hurt…we will not win that war…we will be screaming for oil, in fact we will suffer greatly, as will the rest of the good citizens of the world…will he let BB drag him into his long-standing wet dream of “trying” to defeat Iran? I guarantee you, it will not be the freaking War Dept. cakewalk that they think it is…Iran has DUMBS loaded with drones, ready to hit all our targets in the region and will obliterate the Persian Gulf…then it’s game over - Iran has been preparing for war with Israel and the US for decades. all of these dick-wagging, self-enriching, grifting foolz have no clue what TF they are doing and what they are about to unleash on us all…



Pray for Peace - in fact, Demand Peace - watch for false flags and make sure you read between the lies…every. single. time.