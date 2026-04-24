Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
17h

I love that I am seeing people connect more deeply with "wild animals" ... who have consciousness and feelings and are not that different from humans. In fact, in most cases they are quite superior!

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doug's avatar
doug
18h

love the story I love bees and painted them as part of my dimorphic realism series.

The Last Tango, Portrait of Marlon Brando/ oil on panel 24x30

https://www.dougauld.com/celebrity-surrealism?pgid=m6pa4inv4-65be7baa-81a3-459c-82f2-cde8ce8f4fa6

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