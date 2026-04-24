Catarina Senora Gatita@WyattCatarina
Who's totally down for the most unlikely cutest rescues ever? Meet Beebee aka Beebug who's living her best rescued queen life with Nadia after near D*4th! 🐝
12:08 PM · Apr 22, 2026 · 52.9K Views
159 Replies · 279 Reposts · 3.57K Likes
I love that I am seeing people connect more deeply with "wild animals" ... who have consciousness and feelings and are not that different from humans. In fact, in most cases they are quite superior!
love the story I love bees and painted them as part of my dimorphic realism series.
The Last Tango, Portrait of Marlon Brando/ oil on panel 24x30
https://www.dougauld.com/celebrity-surrealism?pgid=m6pa4inv4-65be7baa-81a3-459c-82f2-cde8ce8f4fa6