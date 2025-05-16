The good news here is that they have NO legitimate safety trials indicating ANY safety at all for these bioweapons…this is a brilliant strategy, IMO…



There is no GOOD data…between all of this and Jim Jordan’s reveal, we could burn the whole freaking house down…strike a match…and a pose…!!!

In a Wednesday Twitter/X post, the British best-selling author and RFK’s new advisor, (@DrAseemMalhotra) left no question where he stands on the COVID jab. Follow him and let’s show him some love?

“It’s what you’ve been waiting for,” he wrote. “There is OVERWHELMING evidence to call for a moratorium on the mRNA covid jabs & help the vaccine injured. Let it rip.” “There is a pandemic of the vaccine injured. We can’t make America healthy again if we don't address this.”

This is a strong sign that the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccines will not be approved or authorized by the FDA and that the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections will likely be pulled off the market via a Class 1 recall.

May 15, 2025: The Independent just reported that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced today that a new framework for vaccine clinical trials and approvals will be published in the ‘coming days.’

"RFK Jr. has already announced placebo-controlled trials for all new vaccines and updates, including those already approved for use in the United States.”

A once in a lifetime opportunity right now to go on public record informing the FDA as to why the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be recalled from the market immediately.

The FDA has opened-up an online form to submit public comments to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for continuing the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections.

Check-out this short tutorial on how easy it is to submit a comment in 3 minutes or less.

