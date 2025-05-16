Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
9h

It is very encouraging! But I live in Southern Idaho, not too far from the Canadian border where they are planning to spray mRNA vaxxes to aerVax their population! Can't contain the vax as it spreads in the atmosphere ... so I have to stay inside and/or stop breathing!?

I do believe it is possible we may win this vax war very soon, though hoops much be jumped through first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
9h

I submitted a comment. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture