Has RFK finally ready to unleash on these grifting ghoulz? HE KIND OF GOT THE NOD TO DO SO…WE'RE WATCHING…

It’s priceless watching these disgusting and corrupt shills act like they know anything about these bioweapons…all they know is how much they received to hysterically defend them…

What we do know is that they don’t give a rat’s ass how many people die as long as those bribes keep coming in from Big pHARMa and Gates - and remember, Congress was exempt from any mandates…as were all the agencies involved in this democide…and our own DoD, FFS…

RFK Jr. just dropped a bombshell at the Senate hearing: "We were lied to about EVERYTHING on COVID-19!" From natural immunity to vaccine effectiveness, he claims it was all misinformation from the start. Time for accountability!

https://x.com/pr0ud_americans/status/1963636028033339794

RFK Jr. Goes Thermonuclear At Senate Hearing, Exposes How CDC’s Chief Scientist Was ORDERED To Destroy Data From 2002 CDC Study That Showed Black Boys Who Got The MMR Vaccine On Schedule Were 260% MORE LIKELY To Be Diagnosed With Autism Than Those Who Delayed!

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1963646733621367083



"THIS IS NOT A PODCAST..THIS IS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE'S HEALTH."

Bennet, the Pharma owned Puppet

RFK IS OWNING THESE CLOWNS.

"People just want the Truth & we are going to give them that for the FIRST TIME IN THAT AGENCY’S HISTORY."

RFK Jr. Calling them out for Evading questions and grandstanding.

RFK Jr. calls Him out w/

"You weren't there complaining when the pharma companies were picking those people and running their products through WITH NO SAFETY TESTING."



https://x.com/JohnMcCloy/status/1963619057761997192

Here’s the Wyden clip…



https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1963617128038256718

https://x.com/RSBNetwork/status/1963587011995955532

https://x.com/amuse/status/1963628103072117231

No, Karen, the jabs did THAT…



https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1963611429350539499

Senator Johnson thanks RFK for his willingness to serve and putting up with the abuse. He says that 5 minutes is not even close to refute all the falsehoods spewn in this hearing. He thanks RFK for eliminating the bureaucratic damn preventing him from getting information. He comments on how the myocarditis signals from the COVID shots were hidden. SCIENCE has been thoroughly corrupted.

Enters the drug adverse event comparison into the record. No one knows how many the COVID shots killed because the data was COMPLETELY corrupted. States that children that are vaccinated are more prone to chronic illness. Says that the agencies that RFK runs are captured by BIG PHARMA and BIG FOOD. RFK talk about vaccines and autism, and that they tried to destroy the data. We are being lied to by these agencies.

Watching the RFK senate hearing, all I can think about is how unbelievably clueless, useless, and corrupt they are - and how OLD these these crypt keepers are. One guy can’t figure out his microphone, another can’t remember his questions, someone is breathing into the microphone like Darth Vader, and everyone seems to need their staff to do something to make their sh!t work…do they all have stool groomers too?



And for those of us who have been dying on this hill and who are hyperbolically opposed to these DeathJabs…and all vaxxes, for that matter…since all have been a poisonous eugenics payday…this is a good day…

”What doesn’t kill you…makes them rich.” the Diva



entered into the congressional record…for what it’s worth…

Take note that the Senators SCREAMING at RFK today are all listed as have received money from Big Pharma. People being BRIBED by Big Pharma shouldn't be making ANY healthcare decisions for America. They're obviously compromised.