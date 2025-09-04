Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3d

Hard to watch the ignorance. Really went down the rabbit hole with the belief in a disease called Long Covid, disguising vaccine injury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
3d

Glad Wyden too got a tongue lashing!!

He lives in nyc while a Senator in Oregon. He’s been there way too long!!!

Democrat righteous indignation for your trans purple haired contingency

These senators are insulting insulated isolated from Covid shots but not the bribery kickbacks.

The ONLY reason they give a shit is someone is kicking over their cash register.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture