I’ve been swamped with rescue issues for many months - and there is no end in sight…dogs and cats are constantly being dumped outside our shop - (in a bad neighborhood) and it has been non-stop drama and heartbreak this whole year. My sister-in-law was so awesome to adopt two of the street dogs that we rescued, and recently asked me if I would house sit for them while she goes on an anniversary trip. Of course I said yes - I LOVE dogs, but have a house full of mostly special needs rescue cats, so I don’t get to sleep with dogs anymore (and I’m not talking about the losers I have slept with)…

So, I was looking forward to it! I have no fear of dogs, even the most vicious ones…I’ve tackled huge feral dogs and cats to bring them in and I have been dragged across the cement many times - and I have the injuries to prove it! So I was a bit on guard when I had a disturbing dream the very same night that I had committed to house/dog sitting…

In the dream, I was being attacked and mauled almost to the point of death. The dream woke me several times, and replayed exactly the same way every time I went back to sleep. I was seriously sus. I knew it did not track with what I knew instinctively about myself. So, I came up for air a minute, and I dived in. With two-decades of full-on targeting under my belt, I’m hyper aware and have been researching like Mad Medusa all this time to try and understand and identify the technology, the tells and specific attacks of this hideous worldwide torture USAP programs.

So here’s what I found and verified…something we might want to be aware of, since these hideous programs are all AI driven now and no one escapes the net anymore.



And keep in mind that RNM is only the tip of what the Targeting Programs are really capable of…but this article sufficed in nailing down the dream Op.

Here’s a snippet of the article on RNM

There’s much more, but these seemed relevant to the dream incident...

from the article:



61. Q. Can RNM be used to influence dreams or sleep patterns?

Yes. RNM can both generate dreams and interact within them. It can also render a person unconscious, induce insomnia and hold people in sleep.

69. Q. What is the accuracy of RNM in interpreting thoughts and emotions?

It appears to be highly accurate. Greater than 99%.

(If anyone would like to see the full article, let me know and I’ll try to get back here to this stack and post it in the comments…)



I have so many drafts on this topic - it is something I am obsessed with identifying and understanding - even though it is impossible to mitigate any of it, I still want to know what I’m up against. But, as insane as this may sound, I have gotten “hit” while in the process of even writing a draft. And it infuriates me to have to censor myself and never publish them…and still deal with the recovery from taking the hit…it is frustrating beyond belief…

And I know that anytime I do a substack on this topic, people either completely ignore it, thinking well, that isn’t me. Or maybe they are simply running away from the “heat” - staying out of the line of fire - but they definitely leave in droves. And, perhaps that’s not a bad idea, since everything is now so heavily monitored by AI and many are punished (in real time) it might actually be a smart precautionary move to put your head down on these posts…



And if you still don’t realize why so many people have gone schizo and seem to have lost their minds...? It’s because they have...



the Zombie Apocalypse is in full swing…

And for any new subscribers, here’s a stack I did awhile back when someone made the mistake of asking me about my rescue work…boy did I unload…😍 Many thanks to all my awesome subscribers… 💋

Rescue Revolution Pasheen Stonebrooke · July 7, 2023 I’ve been an animal rescuer all my life. One of my many vocations. I moved from Los Angeles to Houston a little over 20 years ago. I met an awesome man who lived here and I moved down here at just the right time. The jazz scene in L.A. was dying, I had enjoyed an awesome career in music and had finally burned all of my bridges there and needed to go… Read full story

and here are a few more items from the article on RNM



85. Q. What is the potential impact of RNM on human rights?

For those on the human experimentation program, human rights are effectively suspended.

86. Q. Can RNM technology be used to influence political outcomes or elections?

Yes, easily.

87. Q. What are the specific symptoms caused by RNM experiments?

Mainly mental health and idiopathic physical issues.

88. Q. How do different AIs collaborate in RNM technology?

Firstly, there is the LLM-type which talks. Secondly, there is the AI which maps and interfaces with the brain and body. Then there is the presumed AI which conducts further research into brain mapping and selects experiments to conduct. Outside of the human experiments, it is expected there would be AI monitoring for intelligence and collating information.





Fight the Programming!!! Question everything, especially your OWN thoughts, emotions, moods and decisions…make sure they are truly YOURS…

The more you know…the less they can control…” the Diva

Onward…stay feral and defiant, my frenzzzz