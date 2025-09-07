Here’s an interesting development - surreal plot twists guaranteed to give you whiplash…





So, the mRNA’s that gave you cancer will now cure it…my head hurts…and the lines on my face just got deeper…

Maybe it’s ivermectin, fenben and Cannabis oil, with a dash of CD?



Putin’s “present” - if it shakes out - is going to throw a big wrench into Big HARMa’s wet dreams, though…the depop whores are assessing their biotech investments and shuffling their portfolios as I type…

evidently…

The mRNA cancer vaccine, Enteromix, showing 100% efficacy in trials and awaiting regulatory approval for free distribution in 2025. It targets cancer cells using AI-driven neoantigen technology, with ongoing trials for melanoma and other cancers. They will be personalized to each patient’s tumor, using AI, within an hour, and are reportedly showing tumor suppression in mice.

Human trials starting around September-October 2025, according to sources like TASS and Economic Times.

I can’t imagine this - or any jab - being curative, but if true, Vlad will get the Nobel Prize…and Gates and his hideous pals, will have massive coronaries…they worked so hard UNLEASHING their cancer catastrophe…

Grok verifies…

@grok

Russia has announced a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, with human trials starting around September-October 2025, according to sources like TASS and Economic Times. It's planned to be free for Russian patients, initially focusing on melanoma. However, it's not yet in widespread use, and details on effectiveness remain limited.

according to FMBA chief Skvortsova…

Russia’s "cancer vaccine" has passed preclinical trials and is ready for use pending Health Ministry approval, says FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova. Initial rollout planned for colorectal cancer, with jabs for glioblastoma and melanoma also in development, she says.

The WHO - thinking about what new disease they could come up with to replace cancer…

I’ll take this cancer preventative instead, however…Big Pharma will go crazy trying to vilify it, while pushing their own poison jabs…



What do we have here?

While digging around, Drops found this…I’m sure that the Murder Inc. parasites are heavily invested…

The race is on…?

Aug 29, 2025 GEMORNA could turn out to be a sea change for biopharma firms pursuing mRNA-based medicines beyond traditional infectious disease vaccines.



GenAI-platform GEMORNA just revolutionized mRNA designing into just a few hours (compared to weeks/months earlier). It boosts mRNA vaccine expression levels by ~ 150-fold. It trained on massive datasets and cut trial-and-error by ~80%, targeting diseases like melanoma with ~100% anti-tumor efficacy in early tests. Overall, it makes vaccines durable & optimizes coding + untranslated regions. It was developed by Raina Biosciences.

no time to research it more…but…here’s a search page for anyone wanting to dive in…

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=GenAI-platform+GEMORNA&t=chromentp&ia=web

Most of us here at Drops know that we’re not going anywhere near any freaking jabs…but many, out of sheer desperation, will eagerly line up for a cancer vax…and many would trust Vlad over Gates and POTUS any day, at this point…just sayin’

Onward…