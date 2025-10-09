They literally make you wear a QR code while chatting with AIPAC donors, if you’ve got the vibe - they’ve got the bribe - they will scan you - and pay you…

And it’s a damn good thing they’re not pure unadulterated red heifers…



This is the “state” of things in the disgusting world of politics…

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/1975771820285698466

AIPAC HANDLERS

https://x.com/4thesakeofpeace/status/1975816682389291167

It’s not everyday you get to hear about a goyim slave auction…

BUT, as much as we think Gaetz is cool now…remember that Matt is just a teensy bit less sleazy now because he’s spilling on AIPAC. Yes, he made a turn…but we have to remember it is all of them…minus Massie, perhaps…but…there was a time when Matt was humping the wall too…

Prostitution, is a far more honorable business…all up front…

We give Israel billions per year - Israel uses that money to buy our politicians. The United States is bought and paid for - and has been since we all came out of the womb, and we foot the bill for Israel’s genocide. We are no less culpable - our own government is notorious for genocidal campaigns, but that doesn’t mean we have to put up with any of it anymore…without screaming and ranting and demanding that it end…American taxpayers are being held hostage through our elected officials by the Zionist elite, bribed, threatened…whatever it takes…so we keep exposing it…it is heading for critical mass…

The split in the US hard right over Israel is getting wider and deeper - and I’m here for it…

Gaetz would have been a good AG, but he wasn’t onboard the BB train when his nomination was announced…so, they rolled out the 17-year old girl he screwed to destroy him. This is why we got stuck with Pam Bondi - she pledged her allegiance to Israel - loud and clear - the minute she was nominated.

Qatar gets more. Why? I don’t know - our base in Qatar (possibly for Isreal’s protection? oil?) and we have troops stationed everywhere and the foreign aid that we give to other countries too, is despicable. I don’t know enough about it all, but what I do know is that even Only Fans have more dignity than any of our politicians…

American Military, who serve the country won’t be paid, but Israel will be paid in full, and Marco Rubio is not even trying to hide it. Despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, funding to the Zionist Israeli genocidal regime is expected to continue, according to officials…

I keep thinking that BB is committing suicide with every insane move he makes, but he he just keeps coming back like a herpes outbreak…”rising like Lions” I could seriously hurl every time I hear him say that…

Onward…hang in there, frenz…just staying alive and snarky are acts of defiance…