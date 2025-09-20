Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
5h

Have you read Miles Mathis's deep dive into Charlie's fabricated bio?

https://mileswmathis.com/kirk.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
5h

PEGGY HALL does it best

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture