The stage (crime scene) where Charlie got shot (maybe) is being covered with pavers…and why is there a trap door?

And...who is this guy removing the camera under the Turning Point tent, moments after Charlie Kirk was shot? And more high strangeness…



Obviously, Charlie’s assassination should be deeply questioned - the more you see the more you think that it absolutely could have been faked. I’d sure like to know, so that I can stop looking for the killers????!!!! And maybe stop doomsday scrolling at 3:00 AM??

Charlie would have been genius to fake his own death under the circumstances and in light of the mounting threats to his life. Could he have been that smart?

Anything is possible…but I did find it telling and very strange that they have paved over the crime scene. It’s become blaringly obvious that the new clown crew at the FBI is totally corrupt and captured, so with way too many red flags emerging here, we can’t simply dismiss the possibility of a Charlie vacay in Valhalla…

And remember that Valhalla is code for Witness Protection. Kash said, with Viking-vibe emphasis, that he would “take it from here” and see Charlie in Valhalla…and some of us have seen strange things around this “assassination” that made us go…hmmmm. Let’s take a look.





always interesting to check in with Call For an Uprising on such matters…

They show you Tyler Robinson‘s computer with a picture of the island and the Valhalla retreat because Lou Minatti must always mock you - show you what he’s doing next- knowing that the few people who might see it, have absolutely no power to do anything about it…





Maybe this guy hit the squib?



The official narrative is falling apart, and fast IMO. I would not be surprised if Tyler Robinson was promised a trip to Valhalla too if he played along…if so, will he be “fake” Eptein’ed in the next few days and whisked off to Valhalla with his furry friend? Will he share some mocktails with Charlie while he’s there?



Call for An Uprising always assumes that everything is faked, and a whole lot of incidents absolutely are…I like checking in with him on events like this. I’m open to all possibilities…and, he goes into some past school shootings that have - almost all, if not all - been very dodgy…and he mentioned McMartin - which triggered some memories and reminded me of the McMartin school back in 1990 and how it was quickly demolished…I saw all of Ted Gunderson’s documents - and his boxes of research on every so-called conspiracy theory at the time, including the docs on the McMartin school, when I worked with him for two years back in the mid 90’s…But before I write a novel on that dangerously intense and red-pilling friendship - here’s a video to check out…take what you will…I’m ok being fluid here and always, really, and I want to hear it all…

and another link on this…



And…👇Does anyone remember Charlie getting a new grill? His teeth fixed, that is?



so who is THIS guy with a new grill?



We’re just “noticing” here…that’s all…

and what the heck is this? It was creepy…Charlie’s hands looked mannequin-like, no?

And, Valhalla help us, I’m “noticing” some strange 👌👌👌hand signals from Candace…where she says that she is a Mason at TP USA.



Candace Owens: “I’m one of the MASONS at Turning Point USA”

and I get it…

Mason means "builder," and she is one of the people that supposedly built TPUSA…but that’s still a whole lot of 👌👌👌hand signals…

Charlie Kirk's wife wearing a Freemason ring, a Malta necklace …hmmm

Is it that BIG club thing?



Drops will keep looking for answers…and questioning everything….and EVERYONE!



Yeah, I’m not real comfortable with this either…









The endless lies about absolutely everything…make me question everything…am I repeating myself?



For some reason, my spidey sense has my conspiracy gene twitching…or whatever it is…but as I keep digging, it is telling me that something is very off about all of this …and admittedly, I am always sus when people wear their bible verses on their sleeves, so I’m still diving down…and it was one of the reasons I didn’t follow Charlie and TP USA that closely…the endless God/Jesus/Savior talk is just a bit off-putting for heretics like me. But Jesus is making a comeback, that’s for sure…but, and so many of the people I listen to preach it, constantly…and loudly, but I listen and look for the gems, and know that at least with Christians, I’m pretty sure I won’t get my head cut off by one of the faithful for being so mouthy…so there’s that…



Is this where I lose more subscribers? Happens every time…oh well…

Just know that I’m ok with that…

I see all religions as the most ancient, successful, lethally divisive, longest-running, stand-down PsyOps ever perpetrated on humanity…but that’s just me…and now my new scribes know that I’m not for everyone…



Okay…where was I?

Oh, yeah…Good grief, say it isn’t so…is his wife really (almost) covering one eye…or just showing off her lovely face and fabulous jewelry…? Cleverly keeping it questionable…?

I do have a very hard time with those foreign country ministries on behalf of orphans…I see lots of 🚩🚩🚩so…

Asking Grok…

Did Erika work for a ministry for orphans in Romania?

Yes, according to the information provided in the X posts and related web results, Erika Kirk (formerly Erika Frantzve) did work for a ministry in Romania. Specifically, she was involved with a ministry called "Romanian Angels" in Constanța, Romania, from 2012 to 2017. This ministry was part of her broader activities under the nonprofit "Everyday Heroes Like You" and the ministry project "BIBLEin365." The posts allege that during this period, there were accusations of child trafficking associated with her work, with claims that children were being sent to the UK, Israel, and undisclosed private islands. However, these allegations are serious and would require verification through official sources or investigations, as the information presented is from social media and lacks definitive proof.

Hmmm…”Romanian Angels” - orphans, in foreign countries…under a heavy duty ministry banner…were orphans being sent to the UK, Israel and undisclosed private islands…? I’ve seen so many versions of this movie - so. many. times. before…just sayin’ and payin’ attention with my predictably paranoid racing pulse…

Erika Kirk, the widow of the murdered activist, and her connection to Constanța County (you can translate this article if/when you get there…)

https://www.ziuaconstanta.ro/stiri/actualitate/erika-kirk-vaduva-activistului-ucis-si-legatura-ei-cu-judetul-constanta-911699.html

Romanian Angels…I don’t like it…

Someone, please tell me that Ericka was NOT Charlie’s handler/honeypot…please…she is now one of the wealthiest women in America…and one good thing, is that I don’t think we have to worry about her transitioning one of her kids to make herself more interesting?

What else…oh, and I don’t trust “casting directors” either…





“From New York City to China, to Romania, Erika has worked in the entertainment industry as a model, actress, and casting director, pageant winner, all while remaining grounded in her Christian faith.”

Stay feral, fierce and fluid, frenzzz, and feel free to pray for my wretched soul…I’m good with prayer - I see it as focused intent…but no begging necessary…just send a bubble blast of protection my way, and I’m grateful…I get in trouble a lot…

oh…and one more thing…actors gonna act…? I don’t think this is our Tyler, but, who knows…



okay…maybe one more gem…Ben Shapiro and Nick Fuentes are hooking up to try and fill the void…could it get any more insane?