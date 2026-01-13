They don’t care about our guns…they laugh at us when we scream about gun rights. Our guns are only good for up close and personal one-on-one protection now…but they are of no threat to the monsters with all the deadly toyz who hold our fate in their hands.

TIs have known this for a very long time…we devour this research, but many people are beginning to wake up to the dire situation that we are in and the Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars that are stalking us. These weapons are already being used and tested on millions right now, and have been for decades, and they will be used on a massive scale if we dare to step out of line…

It’s a Grave New World, frenzzz



It will be extremely dangerous to ever storm the Capitol again trying to make our demands known…just so you know…

DARPA HAS AN INVISIBLE WEAPON THAT COOKS YOU ALIVE - AND IT'S ALREADY BEING USED ON PEOPLE WHO THEY CALL CRAZY - BECAUSE THEY CAN'T PROVE IT…









The Active Denial System is real and terrifying. A silent directed-energy weapon with DARPA fingerprints all over it, built to override the human nervous system by convincing your body it’s being burned alive from the inside, triggering panic, paralysis, vomiting, loss of motor control, and collapse without bullets, sound, marks, or evidence - the perfect weapon if you don’t want witnesses or accountability.



The U.S. military admitted it was too unpredictable for Iraq, yet during the D.C. protests there were reportedly discussions about domestic use - a moment that showed how fast extreme battlefield technology can move from foreign war zones to civilian streets when it leaves little blood, no proof, and no accountability.



Then there’s the “coming out” party…in Venezuela.

Guards tied to the Maduro operation described a sudden invisible force - crushing pressure in the skull, nosebleeds, vomiting blood, bodies dropping instantly, people unable to stand or move afterwards - no shots fired, no gas, no explosions, no explanation - just human systems failing all at once, like AI flipped a switch on their biology.

Yes, AI - it replaces any operators who might suffer that crisis of conscience…



They call it “non-lethal.”

They say it’s “just heat.”

They promise “no lasting effects.”

Some of us know better.



That’s exactly how you describe a weapon designed for ultimate stealth, when you want compliance without martyrs, injuries without proof, and control without headlines…

DARPA doesn’t build deterrents. It builds future enforcement systems and invisible control grids, and systems like this are making their public debut - but, again, they are tested on citizens long before they are officially in use - and they get smaller, quieter, and almost impossible to detect…



If invisible weapons already exist that can shut down the human body on command, the real terror isn’t whether they’ll be used - it’s how many times they have “already” been used, and how you’d ever know the difference between a “medical emergency” or and a weapon test…



When the Marburg outbreak happens, we will know who is to blame…

And it’s no surprise that they told us virtually nothing about the drone invasions. Testing, testing and “might as well spray those useless hackable animals while we’re at it…”

Just so we know…

For those who haven’t seen the payload video…

Keep in mind that the graphene in our bodies is loaded…payloaded…

Here’s the link if you don’t want to read the whole article…



Here’s the full article - it was written in April of ‘23, so there may be some outdated info, no time to check it but there are some accompanying attachments that are eye-opening…so…mostly for new subscribers, here you go…I did notice that the Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars video has been scrubbed…I will see if I can find it elsewhere…ok…just found the PDF - will post below…





Onward…