I do hope someone has hidden it from Ben…

The agenda becomes clearer. Maybe these two will team up for the campus clown show tour…

Now that Charlie Kirk is gone, Ben Shapiro and Rabbi Shmuley are rushing to fill the vacuum. It’s a battle to regain the minds of the youth.

So, Shmooley wants to sell his dildos and bounce his belly for the young students…OMG…he is planning to tour campuses and reach out to them…I can’t even…the belly bounce is too twisted for me…and now I can’t unsee it…

https://x.com/henri_fjord/status/1966283969852485740

And…

I saw the look in Ben’s eye during an interview with Charlie - the moment that he thought to himself - Charlie has got to go…

During Charlie Kirk’s final interview with Ben Shapiro, he started asking critical questions about Israel. Ben Shapiro clearly didn't like that turn.

48 hours before assassination, Kirk asks Ben Shapiro: Is the media totally presenting the truth when it comes to Israel? Just a question. Maybe we shouldn’t believe everything the media says here, although we’ve been conditioned to do so.

I saw that nasty look in Ben’s eye during the interview with Charlie - the moment that he thought to himself - Charlie has got to go…

Kamil Wolanin saw it too. He writes:

Watch closely when Charlie Kirk raises the question about Israel. Look at Ben Shapiro's face in that very moment. His body language shifts within milliseconds: the flash of surprise, the tightening jaw, the flicker of anger he tries to suppress. He wasn't expecting this question - least of all from Kirk. And you can see it.

Notice how he shakes his head in denial while nodding in reluctant agreement - the perfect metaphor for a man caught between instinct and calculation. Outwardly affirming, inwardly resisting. And in one moment, you almost glimpse what he might wish for Kirk - or perhaps even know. In one moment, you seem to see what he might wish for him or even know something... Ask yourself: why would such a simple question provoke such a crack in composure? Why does his body betray emotions his words work to hide?

Watch again if you like, not for what he says, but for what his face reveals before the words arrive.

https://x.com/Blue_Eyes_88_/status/1966064196023697818

Harrison has some great clips on his podcast this morning - he is taking heat for this tweet below. And he is courageously exposing BB’s bizarre statements about Charlie’s death. Very bizarre…

go in @ 2:15 to hear BB on the news…too bizarre…https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1966512030141063625

Harrison is in the crosshairs for this tweet…







Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin call for purging the right of America Firsters who think there's a "shadowy group" manipulating America. You can't be a leader of the right if you think the president is "covering up a Mossad r*pe ring" or struck Iran for Israel, Shapiro says.

https://x.com/MasterByc50468/status/1966408761397957073



And Owen Shroyer needs to watch his back too…these are dangerous times for political influencers…the threats are coming in hard…



https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/1966414815670448611

and a few more drops…

Mossad operations are unravelling.

The same diversion dude that facilitated the Op - the assassination of Charlie Kirk - is strange - he says he knew about the fact that 9/11 was a false flag. It was said that he was also arrested for making bomb threats right after the Boston Marathon bombing. We do need to sus this dude out…He is on “someone’s” payroll…

so I went to Ryan Matta, who’s looking into this distractor dude too…



https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1966615237509132552

and…just a past blast reminder…



More than a year ago Congressman Thomas Massie was the first to expose AIPAC. Thomas Massie’s wife mysteriously died two weeks after the explosive interview…just sayin’…

https://x.com/aldamu_jo/status/1966414312752267574



And just for the Drops record…I’m pretty convinced that the shooter was a (perhaps an unwitting) patsy…more to come on that…but it’s not adding up, IMO, and I don’t trust our FBI…at. all.

