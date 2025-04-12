Escobar had been CEO of Siemens Spain since December 2022 and was also the Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. He was an exec with global influence in mobility, infrastructure, and AI, and just happens to die in a midair disintegration with his entire family—after Siemens announces a $10B+ U.S. investment into AI, rail, and reshoring manufacturing?

Escobar was leading Siemens’ charge into America’s economic revival.

Strategic sectors that threaten globalist systems relying on cheap labor, foreign supply chains, and controlled tech… And now he and his family are gone?

Blades flying off, low fuel. Who takes off when you’re low on fuel?



Main rotor loss on a Bell 206 is statistically rare - less than .0001% of flights. The crash seems sus - do we have to wait and see if the charter company followed the maintenance schedule?

I don’t think so…let’s dive deeper…



And this…



The Siemens CEO signed off on a BDS agreement, which was required to close on a Turkish railway deal.

Who was “MOST” incentivized to kill him?

And the part that allegedly failed? The “Jesus nut.” You can’t script this level of symbolism.

And there’s so much more…



Siemens is in the middle of outing themselves for using THOUSANDS of unlicensed VMWare products and has chosen to not pay up...they have been using these unlicensed products FOR YEARS...

That’s nutz…

And remember this heli crash?





david pinto on X writes"

I knew Steven Hyde as my company did business with Trump Castle casino. This is exactly what happened with his chopper. Blade separated from drive shaft.



Such a tragedy…may the family RIP…