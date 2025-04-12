Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

Heather B
Apr 12

Remember when Q said 70% of plane crashes worldwide are sabotage? Had a gut feeling about this one ...

Jeannettecally Modified
Apr 12

Is this is part of the reason WHY all those CEOs stepped down a while back? I feel like there's gonna be more hits on CEO's as time goes on. OR just more psyops as they head for their bunkers? So hard to say.

