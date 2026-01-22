The Dark Winter they promised…and I am screwed…again…and again…and again, and not in that fun way…

The South and East of the United States are preparing for the powerful Winter Storm Fern, with snow, ice, and subzero temperatures from Friday through Monday. Alerts cover a vast stretch from Texas to the Northeast, with risks of impassable roads and power outages.



We barely made it through a month of grid down in 2021 down here in TX…so I’m sounding the alarm…and trying not to lose it…

Winter Storm Fern is set to hit over 175 million Americans from Texas to the Northeast…

While I'm not a meteorologist, I can aggregate real-time forecasts from sources like NOAA, Weather Channel, and ECMWF. The signal for Winter Storm Fern is exceptionally strong—expect heavy snow/ice across 2,000 miles from NM/TX to the Northeast starting Friday through Monday. Impacts: major travel disruptions, power outages, subzero temps. Double-digit snow possible in Mid-Atlantic/NYC areas. Stay safe and check local alerts…



THEY’RE QUIETLY ADMITTING IT NOW: A “ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME” STORM IS ABOUT TO HIT HALF THE U.S. - AND IT COULD TURN CATASTROPHIC



"This is gonna be one of those storms you probably remember for much of your life."



Matt Randolph, a renowned energy expert and Forbes energy contributor, breaks down a forecast that was dismissed all week… until every major model converged.



He says this isn’t “just a snowstorm.”

It’s an infrastructure event: below-zero temperatures, heavy snow, and an ice zone calling for up to THREE INCHES OF ICE.



“There’s gonna be loss of life.”

“The grid’s gonna fail. Refineries are gonna shut down.

Water systems are gonna shut down.”



Then the part most people aren’t hearing:



“If you’re in the affected area, you should plan to be without power for at least a week, maybe a month.”



At that level, roads turn to glass and emergency services won’t be able to reach you. No ambulances. No fire trucks. No emergency services will be able to help.



Randolph compares it to Texas 2021 and says this could be colder, wider, and harder to recover from. and I can tell you it was Arctic Hell…





Where are you located, and are you actually prepared to be without power for 7–30 days?

Fern could affect over 180 million in the U.S. Potentially damaging ice is expected, and heavy snow up to 24 inches.



People down south? Stock up today! Charge all electrical devices. Get a generator. Pets can only be outside for 3 minutes…

Saturday night into Monday, January 24-26.

If you’re not going to follow me…at least follow the freaking Simpsons?





I’ve been in rescue hell here - I didn’t think it could get any more challenging…I was so wrong. Three (maybe four) feral cats showed up outside the house…three almost fully grown and not sure if they are just showing up because I’ve been putting out wet food for a black kitten. The neighbor has seen one that I haven’t seen, but it must be eating. I fill the bowls all day long.

I feel sure with timing of it all that it is “orchestrated chaos” that I’m so familiar with. I’m literally feeding them non-stop, but the baby one - the black kitten, that we’ve been trying to catch, has been living in the street drain…crossing the street - and terrified…almost being hit several times - makes me insane because I can see the drain from the kitchen window…agonizing…I’ve been madly setting up trap cages and outside enclosures with heating pads for them - but if we lose power and have icy rain - the little one might not make it…she is not using the enclosure cat houses.



And two nights ago I got “slammed” by that Unacknowledged Special Access Program - same symptoms on my “dance card” that I’m horrifyingly familiar with for years now - and that very same night someone crawled through the street dog door at the shop…it was a containment area metal cage that we put inside the shop that separated the three street dogs (that we’re trying to keep warm) from the two dogs that stay in the shop and office and outdoor area.

The street dogs bully and attack the two young ones inside that stay in the shop, so we can’t bring them all into the big shop area together. So the street dogs can come into that caged area inside. Is any of this making sense? I may not be coherent right now…but maybe you get the idea? We have to jump through all the hoops to just maintain an almost sane dynamic…so daunting…

But, as I said, someone broke in - came in through the street dog door into the cage and opened the cage door to the inside area - and the latch is so old and nearly impossible to open - we actually have to use pliers to open it, so we know that it wasn’t the dogs that opened it. The door was wide open when Greg got to the shop…but the two shop dogs had come back inside, but there was blood everywhere and they are still traumatized…we still don’t know if anything was stolen…but we don’t think so, which makes me very sus about you-know-what.



Gang stalking much?

The heartbreak devastation is that the two shop dogs got out and got mauled…OMG…we’ve been washing and treating their wounds, and I had a bunch of holistic trauma meds from picking up nearly dead dogs from the gutter when dog rings would dump them outside the shop a few years ago, so I’ve been medicating them with a host of great products, and they’re doing so much better…no wounds that wont heal on their own…just heartbreaking to see them suffer and so traumatized.

And this insanity is on top of all of this feral cat madness, so I’m a hot mess right now…still recovering from my OWN attack…completely exhausted - and my back - OMG - but the flumonia is manageable now - not gone, but manageable - no convulsive coughing anymore…that’s something…



Will try again to catch the feral kitten today…but the window is closing…if I don’t, she might not make it…stressed much? I feel for all the precious animals that will be taken by this storm…be still my heart…



OK…trying to assuage my guilt on this and move forward…my heart is heavy though…and big props to my guy who hasn’t thrown me out of here by now…he’s been amazing…



Please send some good vibes my way - it’s the animals I’m most concerned about…I really hope that we don’t have a grid down situation at the shop…we have a gen for the house, but we don’t have a generator for the pups at the shop…yeah, I’m on edge…



So sorry to rage dump, but thanks so much for the vent…it is beyond challenging…it’s 3:00 AM, and I’m not sleeping well…so thought I would send the storm alert - and I know you’ll understand if I’m MIA for awhile…it’s getting light outside…so, I’m back at it here…



Stay safe everyone…and send me strength…



Just caught this…



IS THIS CATASTROPHIC WINTER STORM HITTING THE US ENGINEERED?



Just today, James O’Keefe exposed WEF insiders admitting that the military has been spraying chemicals in the atmosphere to cool the earth. there is a repeat, but O’Keefe’s piece is there too…the top one…



