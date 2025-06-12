So who did RFKJ appoint to "think" only about the hideous planet-killing chemtrails...?
I want a freaking name...it's been over a month since his statement...who is the mystery chemtrail czar?
But first…a confession from a pilot with a conscience…well, kind of…he’s on his deathbed…but…
RFK says:
"It's done, we think, by DARPA & a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel." "We're bringing on somebody who's going to think only about that, find out who's doing it, & holding them accountable."
April 29th…Bobby Kennedy announced plans to appoint a dedicated investigator whose sole mission will be to uncover the truth behind chemtrails and hold those responsible to account.
Skittles before graphene, I guess?
RFK JR: CHEMTRAILS ARE CAUSED BY DARPA ALTERING JET FUEL
No, Bob, it isn’t PRIMARILY BY DARPA ALTERING JET FUEL…FFS
"We will do everything we can to stop it, we are bringing someone in who will think only about that"
So who TF is it, Bobby?
Every state has their geoengineering contracts - passed by Congress - and paid up in full - until 2027…
“At least we know who & how they’re doing it”
Military Aviation Expert Veteran knows all about planes & the spraying of America’s skies.
state laws are useless…“The State has no authority”
and… BeachJeanne’s video - she writes:
Today in NWFL. This is how the sky looks every single day now. Since Nov. they have ramped up the spraying.
With nuclear war about to break out in the ME - and a civil war looming here in the states…?
I’m still looking for RFK’s Chemtrail Czar…let me know if you find him/her/they/whatever…
“This would be a really good time to be hard to kill…” the Diva
It's way longer, but my comment was about the TV series BLIND FROG RANCH.
And Cathrine Fitts Black OPS .
OPERATION INDIGO SKYFALL (SKYNET) (Update 6/11/25)
While Operation Indigo Skyfall is a program by the Anunnaki specifically to turn the global atmosphere into an electrolyte solution 'motherboard' that powers Skynet that's already fully online as of May 2020, it was preceded by a decades-long 3-pronged assault against the pineal glands of humankind. The thrust of all three programs combined are all about disconnecting people from their higher selves and to vastly reduce their intellect quotient to make them easily controlled, prior to the launch of Skynet.
Understand the intense investment that has been funneled into destroying the very beings that paid the taxes (loosh) to fund these programs is more than the gross domestic products of multiple countries combined. At minimum, trillions $ pr year in 2025 dollars, for more than 80 years. If you’ve ever seen chemtrails in your skies, you’ve seen one of these programs in a bold, in-your-face, broad-daylight fashion.
THREE-PRONGED ATTACK PREPARING FOR SKYNET
#1 FLUORIDE = WATER CONTAMINATION
In its first installation of what would ultimately become a nation-wide invasion of every metropolis, city, town and mud puddle in the US, fluoride was added to public water in Grand Rapids in 1945 to ‘fight tooth decay’. Problem is, fluoride is actually nuclear waste used as rat poison. It is a known neurotoxin more harmful than lead & likened to the toxicity of arsenic for more than 100 years, causing brain damage, spinal cord & nerve networks destruction and has never been shown to diminish the onset of tooth decay. Which every dentist in the country would have banded together to put a stop to back then if it really did that.
So who decided to put THAT into your drinking water exactly? Andrew Mellon, 33rd degree Scottish Wrong Freem@son.
Shocking Dangers of Fluoride: cancerwisdom dot net;
"There has never been a double-blind, randomized clinical trial for fluoridation's effectiveness."
[In reality, fluoride itself has been shown to damage teeth in a totally different way than we get through eating, known as fluorosis.
Also in reality, all tooth decay is 100% of the time, parasites, not ‘rot’. They say sugar rots teeth; which is a lie. Sugar is a primary food of parasites, along with heavy metals. When you eat sugars then fail to immediately brush & floss, the parasites already in your body (and there are at least millions) rush to the crevices of your palate then wind up burrowing into your teeth’s (actual crystals) valance bands, further destroying them each time the parasites defecate. Anytime you eat anything sugar or sweetened, ALWAYS mix it with an antiparasitic & immediately brush, or rinse your mouth with hydrogen peroxide afterward, never with mouthwash, which is also poison. I will be covering this extensively soon in my new article: 👉PARASITES]
As explained in greater detail below in the whistleblower video, fluoride was used by the N@TZIs (Ashke-N@TZI Crypto J3ws that took over Germany then lead that country into WW2, posing as actual Germans, which they absolutely were not. See my article: 👉GERMANY WON WW2 for more) in concentration camps in the 1930s-40s to make prisoners docile. How does that work?
Fluoride accumulates at, and attacks, the pineal gland of your body. This is the ‘antenna’ connection to your higher self that generates your reality. The pineal gland then fights back the fluoride toxin, moving it just outside of its ‘theater of the mind’ and surrounds it to seal it off from attacking. This builds up a ‘calcification’ around the pineal gland, which acts as an insulator blocking your signal to the Primal Sound & Light Fields of the Deity Planes where your higher self has always been positioned, inside what is known in human terms as the Unified Field.
[For more on the key function of the pineal gland, see my article: 👉 HOW THE HOLOGRAPHIC SIMULATION WORKS]
#2 OPERATION INDIGO SKYFALL = AIR CONTAMINATION
(not to be confused with Operation Indigo SkyFOLD which is just another red herring distraction to overcome the dissemination of the truth of this existential threat to all mankind.)
Beginning as far back as 1972, Operation Indigo Skyfall chemtrail program is one of the most brutally-compartmentalized & ferociously classified operations of all-time. So secret, the tens of thousands of chemtrail jets across the world don’t even land on the continental United States, but refresh their death dust exclusively on private islands, outside of enforced laws. The first part of this program where strontium, barium & aluminum microparticles are being dumped onto all of the lands of earth that kill all life forms, including the trees and forests, is the obvious portion of your extermination, and even that is only a fraction of the story being applied to depopulate the plane(t) from reportedly 8B people (this is a lie, it was less than 5B in 2019) to just 500,000. The heavy metals being reported by laboratories are merely assaying the minerals themselves, not looking deeper into what’s really going on.
In reality, these are the minerals used in the manufacture of nanites that are often no larger than just 4 molecules in size. Each one programmed on a quantum level to interconnect with one another, forming larger and larger computer nodes, just like the massive white ‘antennas’ being removed from millions of clot-shot victims around the world since the final push to bring this program to completion began with the ‘Covid’ attempted genocide using mRNA bioweapons.
Prior to the huge blood-clots (invasive man-made prions to take over the full functioning of the body) now being retrieved from cadavers and patients suffering this biological invasion, chemtrail direct effects were known as Morgellons Disease where tiny wire-like structures were coming out of people’s skin. However, the ‘disease’ gaslighting was exposed when laboratories began placing them under powerful microscopes and finding they were individual nanotbots ‘holding hands’ to make up the ‘wires’ that were now growing inside people’s bodies. Once zoomed in using scanning electron-microscopy to each one, they not only found the NAME of the companies behind each model, but even serial numbers printed in quantum-dots on their structures. You might recognize this one that clearly says NASA on its surface.
All RFK's "chemtrail czar" needs to do is sit down with Deborah Tevares and Dane Wiggington and ask questions. And follow the money. Easy Peasy, BUT ... you have to actually DO IT!