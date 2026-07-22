Squirrel Nut Zippers "Hell" -- this music still slaps like it did in 1996...
Nothin' like some Gypsy Jazz to take you out of this matrix madness for a few precious moments
If you’ve never heard this band, here you go…
Here’s another one of my faves…
I heard a snippet of this song when I was looking for a series to escape into…and I thought I remembered this band from the 1990’s when I sang with a 40’s era swing jazz band called The Step Sisters. So I looked it up and remembered how awesome this song was. I just had to share. I guess the band is still playing out there, with only one remaining member being from the original band…but here’s an amazing blast from the past.
When the world gets too much to take…just put this song on - and…
Put A Lid On It
💋💞
Oh, my! What fun 😂
Leave it to Pasheen to take us out of our misery, even just temporarily.
👍👍😜
Verrrry short clip on Hell... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djB1h9Zds1k