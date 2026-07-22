If you’ve never heard this band, here you go…

Here’s another one of my faves…



I heard a snippet of this song when I was looking for a series to escape into…and I thought I remembered this band from the 1990’s when I sang with a 40’s era swing jazz band called The Step Sisters. So I looked it up and remembered how awesome this song was. I just had to share. I guess the band is still playing out there, with only one remaining member being from the original band…but here’s an amazing blast from the past.



When the world gets too much to take…just put this song on - and…



Put A Lid On It

💋💞