Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Lynnie's avatar
Lynnie
4d

Oh, my! What fun 😂

Leave it to Pasheen to take us out of our misery, even just temporarily.

👍👍😜

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Infanttyron3's avatar
Infanttyron3
4d

Verrrry short clip on Hell... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djB1h9Zds1k

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