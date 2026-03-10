World War…? No time for that right now…Armageddon has to be postponed…I’m not quite ready yet…

The rescue Op just got a little more crazy…Stormi gave birth to four kittens last night…we had just caught her and gotten her into the containment cage a week ago…the babies got pretty lucky, I’d say, they weren’t swept away down the street drains during these heavy rains…OMG. But My neighbor, who had agreed to put Stormi on her covered back patio, came over in a panic last night…



I told her we need to wrap the bottom of the cage right now…grabbed some tie wraps and tight fencing materials…and off we went…

By the time we got over there one of the babies was already scooting and had gotten his tiny head through the cage bars already…good grief. He would have been out if we had been even a few minutes later. That was last night at 10:30 PM…



And there is one grey baby…gee I wonder who the father could be?



I was soaking wet, since it has been raining here, so I had a glamourous back-breaking evening outing last night as we were sitting on the concrete shoring up and tie wrapping the cage…and a very sleepless night trying not to panic. But Lesley and I are brainstorming…we go from utter panic to we-got-this…back to utter panic…but she came over this morning holding one of the babies…I breathed a sigh of relief - that never lasts long, but it seems that Stormi is fine with her taking them out and holding them, which is just fabulous. I think Lesley is a natural and she is already smitten with the kittens - and she is warming up to the idea - she is now thinking that we could move them to her upstairs bathroom in a few days, and I’ll gather all needed supplies and we’ll give it a go. Whew, maybe I can sleep tonight and stop messaging all of my rescue friends for help…at least for the moment…?



Greystoke is healing really well…and he is a sweetheart. Haven’t been able to work on expanding this real estate and making a Petting Patch, and I’m still mulling over whether to move his enclosure into the garage and adding it to the bigger cage out there - the rain has been a bit difficult with it being outside, he stayed dry, but wasn’t thrilled with the thunder noises…and a little water always finds the litter box…ugh.

Challenging, since I have my feral Cheeks and young Shelley in the garage…and Greystoke is not neutered. I have no idea how it would go, so, what to do. I guess I’ll try some things? Maybe fail a few times? And maybe find a sweet spot solution eventually? Rescue is so fluid…

Shelley is a flying monkey and walks on top of the cage in the garage and flies up and down to an upper deck area in there, but I know she would be all over him and the cage - and she is so slippery, she might just find her way into Greystoke’s cage if he were in there. Initially when she was in the cage she kept escaping…Houdini style, until I realized that she and Cheeks were fine being together and just left the cage open and let her do her thing.

She and Cheeks are so great together…a love fest - just don’t know if I would ruin the loving vibe to add Greystoke to the mix…and would it be too much for Greystoke to be stalked by her? she will be all over him and in his face. And would it be a terrifying adjustments for Greystoke? I guess I’ll lose more sleep trying to figure out this next move.



So, that’s what I’ve been doing…besides trying not to let these Prophecy Freaks’ War trigger me…the trauma betrayal we are all going through can be a bit much - as much as you try to ignore it all.



But, you’ve got to admit it, it might be hideous to watch but we are def witnessing an “Awakening.” A Rude Awakening, but an awakening, nonetheless…



This rescue Op has taken all my time and energy and focus - it’s all-consuming trying to find a fit for it all - not to mention the rest of the colony AND the dogs at the shop…unreal…but it might be a blessing - I am barely keeping up with the insanity - so instead of ranting and raving and reporting on anything, since most of what we are hearing are lies anyway - I guess I’m supposed to be in Catville…and a never-ending sequel of Animal House…



So, the world spirals out of control…with all of these corrupt freaks wagging their dicks at one another, salivating at bringing their messiah’s in as the destroyers of worlds all strive to trigger Armageddon - I can’t even…so we read between the lies, watch the pedos protect the pedos - that obviously rule the world...absorb betrayal after betrayal, heal from the daily assaults, the constant poisoning and trauma…and find some joy in these insane times.

Maybe some humor?



“Alex Jones just said that Trump needs to pull his weenie out of the bee hive…”😂 I think he meant to say the BB hive…



And here’s a meme that my husband sent me…guilty…and yes, he is just precious…



Love you all…I’m still a hot mess here, but will try to share some fun things…no more trauma drama substacks for now…we all know how freaking hideous things are…



Hang in there…and if you need a vent - a rage dump? Feel free…the Diva Drops Asylum ‘Nuclear’ support group is open for the next 24 hours…🤪

Diva…over and out…💞💋



forgive any typos…always moving way too fast…











