My friend and neighbor Lesley, who took Stormi in from this intense rescue Op, just sent me this darling video…I had to share…





I loaned Les that kitten cat tree...I’ve had it since I moved down here to TX...it’s almost vintage at this point - it’s been stored in the garage for years and it has seen many, many litters, and my friend, Karen used it when she rescued her kitten. And it will likely be going back to Karen’s since her little recue Biscuit, is now pregnant...oh no...here we go...



But It’s in great shape because it’s too small to use for very long - they can only use it for a couple of months...🤪😻 But it’s always a hit...hours of fun...!!!



These babies are so adorable and healthy! And even better, none of them will be getting the freaking Nobivax, thanks to me, and three days of angst on the phone to try and avoid the new mRNA deadly rabies vax. And I survived a meltdown from it all. I found only one vet that had not sold out to private equity firms - and still had the safer rabies vax PureVax on the shelf. The other vet clinics - ALL - were using and mandating the deadly mRNA jabs...so, none of these kiddos will get it, nor any other deadly vax, hopefully that will be a prerequisite for adoption...Lesley? Karen? It is my request that any and all adopters be red-pilled and anti-vax...



💋💞😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺😺



and the beat goes on…