Stormi Out There...and some Butter Sauce
and biscuits...
I could rage vent on my extreme rescue efforts over the past few months…and the insanity and the heartbreak…but there’s nothing anyone can do about it…I could tell you about the two all-nighters I pulled - without cocaine - putting some containment cages together in the already full house of rescue fur kids…I could qualify for a 501 c rescue facility at this point…
I could report all of the new poisons coming our way…but there’s nothing we can do about it…
I could excoriate ALL of our so-called leaders and their utter failure to address anything of real importance…but there’s nothing we can do about cowards such as these…
So, some serotonin instead? This woman is so great…!!! Fukking inspiring!
Onward…and still overwhelmed here…
Diva…over and out…
I'm gonna confess ..... (and it's been a decade (?) since going there), but after watching the video, I got out and got me some KFC for dinner tonite.. lol.
Cabin fever, Fern, daily chemtrails, and so much more have worn me down. lol And it's only just the end of January. 😡 I gotta try to remember that this is a marathon, and not a sprint.
Take care of yourself. Thanks for sharing 🤗
Those who live in the shelter of the Most High
will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
This I declare about Yahweh:
He alone is my refuge, my place of safety;
he is my God, and I trust him.
For he will rescue you from every trap
and protect you from deadly disease.
He will cover you with his feathers.
He will shelter you with his wings.
His faithful promises are your armor and protection.
Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night,
nor the arrow that flies in the day.
Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday.
Though a thousand fall at your side,
though ten thousand are dying around you,
these evils will not touch you.
Just open your eyes,
and see how the wicked are punished.
If you make Yahweh your refuge,
if you make the Most High your shelter,
no evil will conquer you;
no plague will come near your home.
For he will order his angels
to protect you wherever you go.
They will hold you up with their hands
so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.
You will trample upon lions and cobras;
you will crush fierce lions and serpents under your feet!
YAHWEH says, “I will rescue those who love me.
I will protect those who trust in my name.
When they call on me, I will answer;
I will be with them in trouble.
I will rescue and honor them.
I will reward them with a long life
and give them my salvation.”