I could rage vent on my extreme rescue efforts over the past few months…and the insanity and the heartbreak…but there’s nothing anyone can do about it…I could tell you about the two all-nighters I pulled - without cocaine - putting some containment cages together in the already full house of rescue fur kids…I could qualify for a 501 c rescue facility at this point…



I could report all of the new poisons coming our way…but there’s nothing we can do about it…



I could excoriate ALL of our so-called leaders and their utter failure to address anything of real importance…but there’s nothing we can do about cowards such as these…



So, some serotonin instead? This woman is so great…!!! Fukking inspiring!

Onward…and still overwhelmed here…



Diva…over and out…







