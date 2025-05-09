and he didn’t even bother to try to catch her…

https://x.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1920817272135753796

Proving once again that news anchors are robots…



Faux News Anchor, Jonathan Hunt, should have said, “GO TO BREAK” while he was on the floor helping Camryn Kinsey…but the show must go on…



we live in a bystander society…

“this segment brought to you by Pfizer”

I hope she is ok…

Covid Vaccine Genocide Update…

Recipients of the ‘Covid Vaccine’ Pfizer Batch beginning with an ‘E’ (Excess Death Risk) were given batches that were the most lethal.

E actually means exterminate…

EL0140, EL9261, EL3248, EN9581, EJ1686, EK4176, EK5730, EH9899.

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1920870496138088467

Spyware against the Federal Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 in connection with Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci essentially decide who gets what shot variant, based on if they like you or not…

You can check batches here. http://howbadismybatch.com

The scientists that created it.

The executives that approved it.

The employers that required it.

The doctors that administered it.

The politicians that championed it.

Everyone that profited from it.

Put them ALL in prison.