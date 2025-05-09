Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich's avatar
MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich
21m

I would check to see if there was soft mat on the floor to prevent her from being injured, on television (tells lies to your vision) don't believe everything you see or hear. Trickery, masters of deception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture