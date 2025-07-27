We know that something is strange about the sun now…and just when we were trying to get more of it on those few clear-of-chemtrail days…
From AccuWeather: “100 million to swelter daily in massive US heat dome. A massive heat dome will be long-lasting and unforgiving across large areas of the United States in the coming weeks”.
And from Newsweek “Millions Warned To Stay Out of Sun In 25 States: Lethal Temperatures”. Climate engineering operations, which include ionosphere heater frequency transmission induced high pressure heat domes, are wreaking havoc around the world, if the weather warfare is allowed to continue, it will soon be game over.
and from one of our favorite dames:
Barbara Oneill
Pure electrolytes. Real hydration. No junk. Fuel your body the way nature intended.
1.5 cups coconut water
1 tsp honey
pinch of Himalayan salt
pinch of blue spirulina
lemon + lime juice (adjust to taste)
Nature’s Gatorade
Thanks, Barbara
Stay hydrated, frenzzz, and maybe leave some fresh water out for our wild critters…? Their numbers are dwindling fast - they face the same extreme poisoning/mass extinction event as we do…be still my heart…hang in there…
"Albert Pike had promised his Masonic allies in Europe that they would have three world wars to consolidate the world power of the Canaanites. We have now seen two of those world wars, and, as promised, the first world war was to set up a Communist regime, the second world war was to raise it to the status of a world power, and the third world war is planned to destroy both Communism and Christianity in a great orgy of annihilation. This coming war is intended to be the final death knell of the people of Shem; after its conclusion the Canaanites will reign unchallenged throughout the world."
Eustace Mullins
The Curse of Canaan
From what I had learned growing up with sunflowers, immature sunflowers follow the sun. In the video you can actually see small green heads, west facing towards the sun. Mature sunflower stalks become rigid and they are supposed to always face east to attract pollinators.