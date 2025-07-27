We know that something is strange about the sun now…and just when we were trying to get more of it on those few clear-of-chemtrail days…

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/1947379215659040910

Dane Wigington

@RealGeoEngWatch

From AccuWeather: “100 million to swelter daily in massive US heat dome. A massive heat dome will be long-lasting and unforgiving across large areas of the United States in the coming weeks”.

And from Newsweek “Millions Warned To Stay Out of Sun In 25 States: Lethal Temperatures”. Climate engineering operations, which include ionosphere heater frequency transmission induced high pressure heat domes, are wreaking havoc around the world, if the weather warfare is allowed to continue, it will soon be game over.

https://x.com/RealGeoEngWatch/status/1949297782168416390





and from one of our favorite dames:



Barbara Oneill

@BarbaraOneillAU

Pure electrolytes. Real hydration. No junk. Fuel your body the way nature intended.

1.5 cups coconut water

1 tsp honey

pinch of Himalayan salt

pinch of blue spirulina

lemon + lime juice (adjust to taste)

Nature’s Gatorade

https://x.com/BarbaraOneillAU/status/1949282279580127287

Thanks, Barbara

Stay hydrated, frenzzz, and maybe leave some fresh water out for our wild critters…? Their numbers are dwindling fast - they face the same extreme poisoning/mass extinction event as we do…be still my heart…hang in there…