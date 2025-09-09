Sunlight Exposure - A Key to Healing Vaccine Injuries.

Two studies show correcting Vitamin D deficiency dramatically improved mRNA-induced myocarditis & long-vaccine syndrome.

Sunlight powers healing far beyond Vitamin D — fueling THOUSANDS of cellular and metabolic benefits.

As much as I love my sunglasses - a little raw and semi-direct sunlight is also great for your eyes…and it is said to let the light hit the white area of your eye to help with mac degeneration…





It’s no mistake that our parasitic, demonic overlords are blocking out the sun…while they are poisoning us, of course…





And I can’t say enough about red light therapy…it glues my aching body together every single day…I have many substacks on the subject…if interested, just do a search for “red light” of my posts…



Here’s one that will get you there…my first post about it - don’t miss this Miracle Medicine…

Still one of my favorite songs…and, btw, Stevie is not blind - he punked us all…nothing is real…😎Maybe he just likes sunglasses like I do?



Radiance! Healing! Sharing! And still fierce! And amazingly, in the midst of a worldwide genocide…are we amazing, or what?