Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
16hEdited

https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item02324/advanced-curcumin-elite-ginger-turmerones-turmeric-extract

I highly recommend NOT buying from your local store. Work with a company that has been doing research for over forty years and provides a quality product at a *reasonable* price. I've been working with Life Extension for almost twenty years now. Their products aren't perfect but they have an excellent position of providing quality products balanced by a decent price. (buying their items from Amazon of course is a crap shoot whether you are really getting their product - better to buy from an actual healthcare provider or order them directly from LEF)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
16hEdited

Supplements are usually toxic industrial waste, and as long as their ingredients are still listed, their toxicity is easy to check out:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-can-you-ascentain-how-bad-synthetic

It looks like one can buy even adrenochrome as a "supplement":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/its-time-to-revisit-adrenochrome

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture