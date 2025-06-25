I admit I’m all over the road when it comes to supplementing…sometimes I feel like I need to do a few - and other times I want to ditch them all…there are so many opinions on supplements - and some great researchers who are warning against them all…



But still…



I wanted to take some turmeric - I had run out - and just trying to find the best one - or one I could trust - and as always when looking for a supplement, it turns into a “mind field” for me - a deep and time-consuming headache…I have so many trust issues, especially around supps…and it makes me crazy trying to source these freaking companies…

Nearly everything - and I mean almost everything, in every consumer sector, has been/or is being bought out by large and nefarious companies…but I did find this website that I thought was interesting enough, and possibly helpful to share with any of my scribes who are still supplementing…



https://cleanlivingmomblog.com/100-supplement-vitamin-brands-bought-out-by-large-companies/

a few surprises for sure…

some sold out to Pfizer? - hello?



and Bayer? - good to know…



Sprouts?? Sold out to Apollo? WTF is Apollo…haven’t had time to dig deeper…but I don’t like it…



Is anyone else as crazy as I am when looking for a supp? Has anyone done a deep dive into a turmeric, curcumin supp and found something they trust? Let me know…thanks in advance…



so many poisons…so little time

Anyway, thought this might be helpful for anyone else who pearl clutches too when they are looking for supps.

Onward…



