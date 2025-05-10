Many thanks to these amazing heroes…doing some risky heavy lifting on our behalf.



Those in DC will no longer be able to say that they didn’t know…and they needed to know that this goes far beyond the incidents of Havana Syndrome…it is millions, worldwide…



Targeted Justice team visited more than 170 offices of Congressmen and Senators.

This week, our team visited many offices. We had meetings with attorneys, legislative assistants, and intelligence analysts. We discussed the possibility of holding hearings and other investigative steps. Their reaction to our evidence was - stunned and surprised. They had heard of Havana Syndrome, but not anything beyond it.

We will also be having follow-up conversations with our new contacts. Please be patient while we continue these discussions. Keep in mind that there are 435 Congressmen and 100 Senators - so we still have much work to do. We are leaving DC with hundreds of contacts in both chambers.

TJ intends to return to Washington DC, so we can continue this effort. Stay tuned as we provide more details…

I know I keep driving this home, but it is so important…because it is all connected…



Rep. Luna Introduces Legislation to Repeal the USA Patriot Act

This bill is important for Targeted Individuals. The “American Privacy Restoration Act.” A repeal of the Patriot Act will substantially curtail or end gang stalking and illegal break-ins.

TJ asks you to contact your Congressmen and encourage support for this important bill. Overwhelming Congressional support of Rep. Luna’s bill could shut down the program.

https://luna.house.gov/posts/breaking-rep-luna-introduces-legislation-to-fully-repeal-the-usa-patriot-act



85% of TIs still don’t know…



