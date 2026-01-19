One of my musical incarnations was performing with The Step Sisters…what fun!

Tex Beneke, in his last major TV appearance, performs his classic 1941 hit with the Glenn Miller Orchestra that was awarded the industry's first gold record for sales of a million copies in 1942. Here, backing Tex is Les Brown and his Band of Renown in a live performance at the Hollywood Palladium on May 10, 1996. The Step Sisters take the place of the Modernaires.

I literally stumbled upon this video as my drummer husband was perusing some big band clips online…and I had just stumbled and limped into the house, after a day of building out some feral cat houses…it was “music” to my aching back…we listened to many versions of the song - Sing, Sing, Sing. We were doing dueling versions…We both just love the song, especially with Gene Krupa - so as we are both looking for other versions…guess what I found…

unreal…

My comment on the page, when I found the vid with Tex…



@DivaPasheen

Had to comment...and thank you so much for posting this. I am the Step Sister singing on the left! Pamela Stonebrooke, aka Pasheen. Rita Valente in the center and Julie Christiansen on the right...just awesome dames! I had no idea this was uploaded...so great to see Tex - he was a doll to work with, and what a voice...and I do miss my two Step Sisters...it was a phenomenal night...



Anyone know if the whole night’s show is online? We had two other numbers that we did, and I would love to see them...a much needed reminder of my Diva dayz...and it’s such a shame you couldn’t see our seamed stockings.



Thanks again...for the great post!





such a legend…

RIP, my sweet friend, Rita Valente…what an amazing dame…

There’s a wild back story to this performance, but my “back” hurts - can’t sit here any longer…maybe in the comments? Tomorrow?

And I will look for the Krupa version of Sing, Sing, Sing and add it….tomorrow…if my back feels better…ugh…but it is one of the greatest big band songs of all time…WOW

or YOU can look for some versions and post them in the comments? Help a Diva out? While her back hurts…but the ferals will be toasty tonight…

More music…and less freaking genocide?

OK…found the whole show…check it out at 40.41 for the next tune…might be another one…can’t remember…

and now my back REALLY hurts...🤪🤪I’ll watch the rest in bed?

Love you all…madly!