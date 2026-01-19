Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
11hEdited

I found the whole show...and now my back REALLY hurts...🤪🤪

check out the next tune...!@ 40.41

Going to bed - will watch the rest in there? Could be one more tune? Maybe?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOQoUKW-lH0&list=RDqOQoUKW-lH0&start_radio=1

Reply
Share
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
10h

Wow, a blast from the past! Thanks so much for sharing ... love those Step Sisters!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture