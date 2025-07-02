Taking down America…turns out it was for sale after all…

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1939900903508910201

Texas is the number 1 state for fastest growing amount of new Muslim Mosques…

Texas state government has allocated approximately $13 million in taxpayer funds to 18 Islamic organizations just in 2025…

Texas is now ranked 3rd for the most Muslim Mosques in the nation…

Texas is expected to overtake California for the number 1 ranking for most mosques nationwide numbers by 2025–2030, potentially as early as 2025 (THIS YEAR) if the rate of new mosques being built continues…



And Pam Blondi was investigating the TX Sharia Law City, but suddenly dropped the investigation…a payoff? Zatar, maybe? I’m sure the lame excuse will be that it is a state issue…

The DOJ has dropped the investigation of the Texas SHARIA LAW CITY DEVELOPMENT…

Radical MUSLIMS will continue with their plan to build a MASSIVE ISLAMIC CITY.

Texas is in big trouble!

And this is happening in every state…we are not far behind our friends across the pond - and all the other European countries. Western Civilization is falling…fast and hard…and how are those polls for governor going in NYC?

They got the command from their handlers at the UN and WEF…Do not obstruct the destruction of the USA…

THREAT ALERT – COVER-UP

“We’re Sending Sleeper Cells into America. Even if You Deport All Muslims, You Can’t Stop Us.”

That’s a direct quote from Hassan Abbasi, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard strategist, on camera years ago, bragging about Iran’s plan to destroy America from the inside.

Dear Texas,

@GregAbbott_TX

Greg Abbott accomplishes juuuust the right amount of smoothe talking to be re-elected every 4 years. Juuuust the bare minimum if he lifts a finger. And when confronted, he always says how he’s fixing things…which he never does. He’s been our WEF Governor, on the take, for over 10 years, and our great State has steadily gotten worse. And his latest is that he’s allowed Muslims to overtake many of our cities.

Vote him out…

“So…yeah” I can’t even…



https://x.com/AKaren2448k/status/1939909717775749157

Amy Mek posted:

TEXAS! SHOCKING! Did you know that the Texas Governor’s Office Funnels Nearly $92,000 to a Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Mosque in Houston? Your Tax Dollars Just Went to the Radical MAS Katy Center Is this WHY the government has been ignoring all of our reports? The Texas Governor’s Office oversaw the transfer of $91,862 to MAS Katy Center, also known as Masjid Ar-Rahman, a branch of the Muslim American Society (MAS).

Federal prosecutors have identified MAS as "the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States."

In 2019, members of Congress called for an investigation after a MAS branch in Philadelphia hosted children singing about torturing and beheading Jews. But the radicalism doesn’t stop there.

Main Alqudah, a founder of MAS Katy, has: Declared that women may not engage in public speaking

Stated girls should wear the hijab by age seven

Admitted to supporting Islamic law over secular law while in Jordan

Disclosed ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan MAS Katy routinely features Brotherhood supporters and apologists at its events.

One of its “Beautiful Recitations” published online includes this quote: “O Believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians… Whoever does so will be counted as one of them.” And during the pandemic, MAS Katy barred ONLY women and children from attending religious services. This is not a community center - it’s an ideological base camp. Yet Texas is handing them nearly $100,000 in taxpayer-funded grants - with federal fingerprints all over it! Why is Texas helping bankroll a group tied to the Muslim Brotherhood? Why is this being hidden from the public?

Texans, and all Americans, deserve answers NOW!

This isn’t aid. It’s state-sponsored subversion. Investigate. Expose. Defund. Now.



How much money is Abbott receiving from the Muslim leaders and the cartels to look the other way in regards to Colony Ridge and all the Muslim cities popping up all over Texas and every state in our Union…



Maybe BB is looking forward to helping us out by throwing some Lavender AI bombs at Epic City?



I wonder how all these politicians are squaring this with their Israel First agendas…or maybe the downfall of the US IS the Israel First agenda…what say you, Ted Cruz?

Even Paxton is dropping the ball on this…only focus is legal and regulatory compliance rather than Sharia enforcement…and



Abbott issues lots of statements…but never does a freaking thing…ever…

Not that laws mean ANYTHING ANY MORE…WE ARE LAWLESS AND POST-CONSTITUTIONAL NOW…BUT…





The level of corruption, betrayal, treason and tyranny in all branches of government, including all the new clowns in this current administration will require a declared state of emergency and martial law… sorry, I mean a fukking Revolution…



Hmmm…TWO WORDS, MY FELLOW TEXANS: FERAL HOGS. We’ve got 'em. Maybe we could use them?



Okay…the Diva is about to go off the chain…(breathing deeply, but not too deeply…chemtrails incoming…) I’m screaming inside…

Colony Ridge Pasheen Stonebrooke · December 27, 2023 I don’t often post about the invasion/color revolution/collapse of western civilization/white genocide/orchestrated chaos that this is - it isn’t healthy for me to become enraged - and they even stole the name for MY “Colony” rescue animal hospice… Read full story

Are we going to do something now?



About anything?

No?

Didn't think so…