While I’m so ready for everything generative AI/slop to be history, I’ve got a sense of dread and utter contempt for all of these grifting tech tyrants that are responsible for this coming catastrophe. They were so eager to replace us, to crush the working class, destroy our resources for future generations, and bleed us dry to fuel their companies’ fabricated wealth and steal as much as they can as quickly as possible, before it all falls down…

As amazing and innovative as AI is and could have been, we never wanted this in “their” sick and twisted hands. And we will be the ones paying for it and suffering if/when we enter a new Great Depression as a result of this monumental hydra going bust. You can’t despise them enough.

When the banks were bailed out, our debt was $10.3 trillion. We sort of had the money to do it without feeling too much pain. But now we’re $38 trillion in debt - or is it more today? — but now we don’t have a dime to bail anybody out, and when they try, it will be disastrous.

Scam Alt man already asked AI how to make money. ChatGPT told him to ask the government for a soft-bailout. 🤪

How many people are sold on AI now?



We have the power to blunt these Data Centers without striking a match. What will it take to stop these tyrants sooner than later? Instead of becoming AI adverse…we need to become AI hostile and stop feeding their beasts. Can we do it? Will we do it? Or is the hook, that is already in our mouths waiting to be pulled, too tasty to resist?



I use AI but it is far from an essential tool for anything I do, and I will never pay a subscription fee. If enough people could refrain from using the ghoul platforms and cancel their scripts - even for a month or two, and start calling it out - they might get the message.

And, this might be obvious, but I would suggest that you never buy any stocks in any of these companies — and if you’re in the market at all, it might be time to get out completely. I’ve never played the stock market, so I’m not savvy about it, but…I have a real bad feeling that the civilization-crushing crash is coming soon. Even when I did have money to burn, it always went to animal rescue and to something creative. Granted, I’ve lived in an all-consuming furkids and musical timeline and the last thing I had time or money for was checking a stock portfolio…screw the bell…more cowbell…

But, back to the tech tyrants…



So, Elon is now an ex-trillionaire after going public - oops…and now they are all rushing and scrambling to go public - to get that next infusion - they know they have to pass these massive losses off to the public, and fast…buyer beware…thanks to Trump bending over for the billionaires, we’re stuck with a huge bill already for these greedy and arrogant toxic tech tyrants who think that subsidies and military contracts and funding for the data centers confirms that they are geniuses.

Think of all the land they purposely destroyed to pave the way for their greed - their data centers. The fires, the floods, the droughts, the poisoning, the death and destruction…and on and on to displace millions of families and decimate the wildlife. It is agonizing.



They will be needing endless lines of blow and data centers full of ketamine to deal with the abysmal mess they’ve created - as they shuffle and pass their failures back and forth and onto the unwitting public who bought into the hype.



Become AI hostile…

We won’t be able to turn around the utter destruction that they’ve already unleashed, and it will get worse before the house of cards comes down, but we will eventually expose their hype, hubris and greed, and as painful as the fallout will be, we will one day watch the polluting data centers being abandoned and scrapped — and see THEM squirm and sweat for a change…



Just spit balling here…screams of consciousness? but…I have a dream…and a rant…

Anyway…here are some other excellent channels to keep an eye on this insanity…



Microslop Admits it was Wrong About AI

All of it stems from their parasitic nature to reap all the profits and strip workers from having any fair share of any profits THEY PRODUCE. Although the truth is that they PRODUCE NOTHING of real value. THEY COULDN’T WAIT to replace every human worker and they are happy to destroy all of our resources for their massive Ponzi schemes.



But, I’m repeating myself…ugh…good grief…

The ironic thing is these AI models could probably replace the despicable executives so desperate to fire tens of thousands in favor of AI, and do it much easier and proficiently than replacing the professionals those executives exploited and discarded.

The AI Bubble is Bursting and I Can’t Be Happier.

You don't have to save money with AI as long as investors THINK you'll be saving money with AI. But the shareholders are getting nervous…

And the stock market has become so detached from reality that a stock's value has everything to do with marketing and PR and nothing to do with the performance of the company…

And AI use isn’t even as expensive as it soon will be if they can pull it off. They are going to have to raise the prices big time…It may very well double in price…and…just wait until the full extent of the energy piracy disruptions from the Iran war et al., permeate through the already tanking global economy.

So…let’s WATCH — see how this shakes out…and hope that we still have clean water - or ANY water, for that matter, and electricity, and a home without a hum, when it all “burns” down…

Scam Alt man - a great vid - and this is a real eye opener @22:00

The AI medical assistant is called.... TruDi (Pronounced TrueDie)

You can't make this stuff up.

If you were ever to need a surgery, the first thing you should ask is do you use AI tools — and if they say yes - run…

Who really thinks a company that doesn't build physical products is spending $500 billion dollars on building AI programs? I think a large chunk of that money is being laundered to the oligarchs who are planning on crashing the world's economy, thinking they will be all set and in their bunkers, to survive the possible 10 years it takes for them to end up being able to emerge and buy EVERYTHING (or will there be anything left to buy) on earth for pennies on the dollar.

This is how you enslave and destroy entire populations. We should know by now, from their past actions that these people are narcissistic psychopaths whose intentions are deadly to humanity…

I feel sick…but the rant rages on…



Where were we? Oh yeah, bottom line is “their” OpenAI is not what we have been sold…

All of these AI's are made/built using data/information but CONSIDER THIS. The AI can’t tell the difference between fact or fiction, reality or fantasy, the truth or a lie. Especially while hallucinating…🤪

They can upload all the books in the world - tear off the spines, rip them/shred them and throw them away, but if an AI is built with the information from 10,000 books, fact and fiction, there is no difference between a unicorn and a donkey to the AI, both are facts/data stored in the AI memory.

When the AI is asked for a list of animals it will answer unicorns and donkeys. You can’t build AI's with fantasy, lies and fiction but they are trying to do just that, but with clueless greedy psychopaths feeding it, you can’t expect it to answer with facts, truth and reality.

If asked to create a recipe, one of the ingredients might be puppy dog’s tail because that was an ingredient in a recipe from one of the books the AI consumed.

It makes up court cases that never happened - but, wait — Scam Alt man is going to cure cancer…so it’s a go…write him a check/transfer billions…billionaires are so much smarter than we are…



I’m looking for the rails…I might have slipped off…

The fact is that AI’s best use has been for total surveillance, tracking and punishing. Ask any TI and the Unacknowledged Special Access Programs and they will tell you how dire it is for us ALL now. It’s most effective application (besides identifying and targeting domestic terrorists — you know the people that are criticizing data centers? Or the war in Iran? Or Israel? — is it’s use in combat — picking targets deciding who lives, or who dies — and who get punished for wrong think. Send in the clowns drones. It is terrifying and absolute insanity…



But, what do I know, I’m just a dark empath morphing into a synthetic hybrid — against my will…still ranting…until I can’t…



░░░░░███████ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ They are building an army…

▂▄▅█████████▅▄▃▂ \☻ A think tank

Il███████████████████... ▌\︻╦╤─ support GPT-4o…or else…

◥⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙◤.... / \ duck and cover

They’re pathetic…and we are fabulous…

the Diva…over and out…