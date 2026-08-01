The AI Bubble Has Burst
"Tech Billionaires who want to privatize profits and socialize loss"
While I’m so ready for everything generative AI/slop to be history, I’ve got a sense of dread and utter contempt for all of these grifting tech tyrants that are responsible for this coming catastrophe. They were so eager to replace us, to crush the working class, destroy our resources for future generations, and bleed us dry to fuel their companies’ fabricated wealth and steal as much as they can as quickly as possible, before it all falls down…
As amazing and innovative as AI is and could have been, we never wanted this in “their” sick and twisted hands. And we will be the ones paying for it and suffering if/when we enter a new Great Depression as a result of this monumental hydra going bust. You can’t despise them enough.
When the banks were bailed out, our debt was $10.3 trillion. We sort of had the money to do it without feeling too much pain. But now we’re $38 trillion in debt - or is it more today? — but now we don’t have a dime to bail anybody out, and when they try, it will be disastrous.
Scam Alt man already asked AI how to make money. ChatGPT told him to ask the government for a soft-bailout. 🤪
How many people are sold on AI now?
We have the power to blunt these Data Centers without striking a match. What will it take to stop these tyrants sooner than later? Instead of becoming AI adverse…we need to become AI hostile and stop feeding their beasts. Can we do it? Will we do it? Or is the hook, that is already in our mouths waiting to be pulled, too tasty to resist?
I use AI but it is far from an essential tool for anything I do, and I will never pay a subscription fee. If enough people could refrain from using the ghoul platforms and cancel their scripts - even for a month or two, and start calling it out - they might get the message.
And, this might be obvious, but I would suggest that you never buy any stocks in any of these companies — and if you’re in the market at all, it might be time to get out completely. I’ve never played the stock market, so I’m not savvy about it, but…I have a real bad feeling that the civilization-crushing crash is coming soon. Even when I did have money to burn, it always went to animal rescue and to something creative. Granted, I’ve lived in an all-consuming furkids and musical timeline and the last thing I had time or money for was checking a stock portfolio…screw the bell…more cowbell…
But, back to the tech tyrants…
So, Elon is now an ex-trillionaire after going public - oops…and now they are all rushing and scrambling to go public - to get that next infusion - they know they have to pass these massive losses off to the public, and fast…buyer beware…thanks to Trump bending over for the billionaires, we’re stuck with a huge bill already for these greedy and arrogant toxic tech tyrants who think that subsidies and military contracts and funding for the data centers confirms that they are geniuses.
Think of all the land they purposely destroyed to pave the way for their greed - their data centers. The fires, the floods, the droughts, the poisoning, the death and destruction…and on and on to displace millions of families and decimate the wildlife. It is agonizing.
They will be needing endless lines of blow and data centers full of ketamine to deal with the abysmal mess they’ve created - as they shuffle and pass their failures back and forth and onto the unwitting public who bought into the hype.
Become AI hostile…
We won’t be able to turn around the utter destruction that they’ve already unleashed, and it will get worse before the house of cards comes down, but we will eventually expose their hype, hubris and greed, and as painful as the fallout will be, we will one day watch the polluting data centers being abandoned and scrapped — and see THEM squirm and sweat for a change…
Just spit balling here…screams of consciousness? but…I have a dream…and a rant…
Anyway…here are some other excellent channels to keep an eye on this insanity…
Microslop Admits it was Wrong About AI
All of it stems from their parasitic nature to reap all the profits and strip workers from having any fair share of any profits THEY PRODUCE. Although the truth is that they PRODUCE NOTHING of real value. THEY COULDN’T WAIT to replace every human worker and they are happy to destroy all of our resources for their massive Ponzi schemes.
But, I’m repeating myself…ugh…good grief…
The ironic thing is these AI models could probably replace the despicable executives so desperate to fire tens of thousands in favor of AI, and do it much easier and proficiently than replacing the professionals those executives exploited and discarded.
The AI Bubble is Bursting and I Can’t Be Happier.
You don't have to save money with AI as long as investors THINK you'll be saving money with AI. But the shareholders are getting nervous…
And the stock market has become so detached from reality that a stock's value has everything to do with marketing and PR and nothing to do with the performance of the company…
And AI use isn’t even as expensive as it soon will be if they can pull it off. They are going to have to raise the prices big time…It may very well double in price…and…just wait until the full extent of the energy piracy disruptions from the Iran war et al., permeate through the already tanking global economy.
So…let’s WATCH — see how this shakes out…and hope that we still have clean water - or ANY water, for that matter, and electricity, and a home without a hum, when it all “burns” down…
Scam Alt man - a great vid - and this is a real eye opener @22:00
The AI medical assistant is called.... TruDi (Pronounced TrueDie)
You can't make this stuff up.
If you were ever to need a surgery, the first thing you should ask is do you use AI tools — and if they say yes - run…
Who really thinks a company that doesn't build physical products is spending $500 billion dollars on building AI programs? I think a large chunk of that money is being laundered to the oligarchs who are planning on crashing the world's economy, thinking they will be all set and in their bunkers, to survive the possible 10 years it takes for them to end up being able to emerge and buy EVERYTHING (or will there be anything left to buy) on earth for pennies on the dollar.
This is how you enslave and destroy entire populations. We should know by now, from their past actions that these people are narcissistic psychopaths whose intentions are deadly to humanity…
I feel sick…but the rant rages on…
Where were we? Oh yeah, bottom line is “their” OpenAI is not what we have been sold…
All of these AI's are made/built using data/information but CONSIDER THIS. The AI can’t tell the difference between fact or fiction, reality or fantasy, the truth or a lie. Especially while hallucinating…🤪
They can upload all the books in the world - tear off the spines, rip them/shred them and throw them away, but if an AI is built with the information from 10,000 books, fact and fiction, there is no difference between a unicorn and a donkey to the AI, both are facts/data stored in the AI memory.
When the AI is asked for a list of animals it will answer unicorns and donkeys. You can’t build AI's with fantasy, lies and fiction but they are trying to do just that, but with clueless greedy psychopaths feeding it, you can’t expect it to answer with facts, truth and reality.
If asked to create a recipe, one of the ingredients might be puppy dog’s tail because that was an ingredient in a recipe from one of the books the AI consumed.
It makes up court cases that never happened - but, wait — Scam Alt man is going to cure cancer…so it’s a go…write him a check/transfer billions…billionaires are so much smarter than we are…
I’m looking for the rails…I might have slipped off…
The fact is that AI’s best use has been for total surveillance, tracking and punishing. Ask any TI and the Unacknowledged Special Access Programs and they will tell you how dire it is for us ALL now. It’s most effective application (besides identifying and targeting domestic terrorists — you know the people that are criticizing data centers? Or the war in Iran? Or Israel? — is it’s use in combat — picking targets deciding who lives, or who dies — and who get punished for wrong think. Send in the
clowns drones. It is terrifying and absolute insanity…
But, what do I know, I’m just a dark empath morphing into a synthetic hybrid — against my will…still ranting…until I can’t…
░░░░░███████ ▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄ They are building an army…
▂▄▅█████████▅▄▃▂ \☻ A think tank
Il███████████████████... ▌\︻╦╤─ support GPT-4o…or else…
◥⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙▲⊙◤.... / \ duck and cover
They’re pathetic…and we are fabulous…
the Diva…over and out…
Could not agree with you more!
What gobsmacking insane hubris to think that machines made by imperfect humans could ever understand the intricate complexity of living beings in The Creator's/The Great Spirit's infinite Web of Life!
Can't say this often enough! WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
Stop these monstrous data center boondoggles by any means necessary!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, FLOCK, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine! iaindavis.substack.com
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
"Labor for all, the opening of Credit for all; Leisure for all will be our bogie for the illusory creation of a new social class: the "Middle Class". Because once our objectives are reached, the "Class" in the middle, between the secular poor, and we the rich, we will definitely remove by cutting off all means of survival."
"Thus it will be possible to sharply increase the burden of the State by multiplying without any limit a body of intellectual public servants. Insured for years in advance of material security, they will be consequently perfect for executors of "Government Authority", in other words of "Our Power".
"Thus creating an impressive body of officials who will in itself (a Government within the Government), irrespective of the political party that is in power. This anonymous machine can serve us one day means of leverages when the moment comes to accelerate the economic collapse of the Nation States, because these will not be able to indefinitely sustain such mass salaries without having going into debt beyond their means."
The Toronto Protocols of the Canadian Freemasons. 1995