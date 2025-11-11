Didn’t they get Bill Gates’ backing-off-the-climate-grift memo? I wonder if he will be there?

I can just imagine all of the ghoulz gorging themselves at dinner with that exotic Japanese Waygu beef…

Oh how I would love to serve them some rotting ostrich corpses. If I had the money I would bribe their chef and have him make a “special” soup to sneak onto the menu…in retaliation for their poisoning “our” food? And yes, I’m that livid and that insane…

(thanks for the vent)

Jacob Nordangard wrote: and I will post the full article below…

It’s a worn-out formula repeated every year. They have big plans for us all…

An operating system for climate action with a digital identification layer at its center.

As usual around this time of the year, it is time for the United Nations Climate Summit. About 50 000 conference attendees have flown to Belém in Brazil from all over the world to discuss how “to accelerate and expand climate action” at COP 30.

Despite the huge spikes in emissions that the transportation and accommodation of all participants will produce, the event is planned to be “carbon-neutral” by “offsetting the greenhouse gas emissions”, probably to the delight of the carbon credit scam industry.¹

Oh, it gets better…if it weren’t so hideous, it would be comedy gold…

It seems like a never ending story. As usual, media has started to whip up scares about imminent climate doom, failed commitments to limit emissions, and the absence of prominent world leaders. The climate meetings are almost always described as failures. “Too little, too late.” It’s a worn-out formula repeated every year.

So, what is on the agenda? Well, the whole climate charade is intended to give birth to a highly efficient carbon management system that will support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with humans in the crosshairs. Climate Change is Systems Change. An important tool to achieve this is the application of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and digital technologies (Key Objective #27).

Bill Gates is still highly involved in delivering these digital tools for “climate transformation”, despite the recent reporting about his retreat from climate change alarmism.

Get a load of this…



One of the partners in the initiative is the global coalition Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) assembling “90 leading climate and anti-disinformation organisations”.

I will post the full article below…with some interesting articles within…

And they are “clearing the path” for their next annual grift and digital prison plans…

They destroyed 100,000 THOUSAND trees in the Amazon Rainforest to build a four lane highway for the elite Environmentalists to travel…and this is just the latest in a long line of ecocide abuses for many decades…

It’s not only in Brazil , illegal mining in Venezuela, to extract gold, is devastating the Venezuelan Amazonian Forest…

https://x.com/Holden_Culotta/status/1987548276321550486?s=20

I wrote a song about this decades ago…

We can’t despise them enough…

adding this…rebrand…FFS