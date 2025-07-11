100% mortality AND 100% transmissibility…

So many betrayals…so little time….left…



Is it the brain worms or mainlining meth blue?

And just to normalize them and make those “wearables” fashionable…they roll out Type 1 Diabetes Barbie…



https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/barbie-launches-first-doll-with-type-1-diabetes-glucose-monitor/ar-AA1Idvmv

More Barbies to come…

Vax-injured Barbie, Cancer Barbie, Myocarditis Barbie, Bird Flu Barbie, Cyborg Barbie - the possibilities are endless…feel free to add your own anticipated Barbie to the list…



and let’s not forget Trans Barbie

ok…one more Barbie



Hijab Barbie - just in case you missed it…

okay, just one more, indulge me…Hijab Barbie who self-identifies as a cat…

I can‘t even…I‘ve truly lost my already twisted and tortured mind…