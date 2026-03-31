I suspected stuff like this when I saw that the insane lying rhetoric from Trump every time he updates the public and gaslights us as to how great the war is going…it seemed to coincide with the stock market weekends...

And I got a glimpse of the wheeling and dealing when I saw a previous version of this with Kushner and his deals with the Saudi’s for those Kushner Kondos and beachfront property in Gaza - wheeling and dealing during the height of the Gaza genocide, which is still ongoing, in case anyone forgot.

And as we stress and grieve for the fate of our troops on the ground - which we know will be another ritualistic blood sacrifice - it becomes painfully obvious that we can’t stop this inevitable and well-planned destruction and worldwide collapse of our energy, resources, and everything else we need to survive as this orchestrated take down of humanity rages on and feeds the control grid from every angle.

The soulless greedy ghastly billionaire ghoulz creating this chaos are not missing a beat to squeeze every cent from us, as they continue to poison and sicken us all and send our patriotic warriors to their death. They are giddy and profiting like never before and the profits will be ongoing even after they leave the ‘stage.’



They are set, no matter what happens…and all this time we might have thought that our failures in this new war were simply a severe lack of strategic planning…



War is not a policy failure or a last resort. It is a business model — the highest-margin venture in the portfolio of the people who run the country…into the ground…

You truly can’t despise them enough…



Meryl caught this article too and writes:

“OMG, this article reveals how Sec. Bessent, Sec. Wright, Sec. Lutnick, Dep. Sec. Feinberg (Dept of War) and the Trump family are all making big money from their bets on the Iran War and other policies they determine and implement. The grift is astonishing and larger in scale than anything that came before.”

- Meryl Nass

It really doesn’t get any more disgusting than this…



This is not a war with some corruption around the edges. It is a financial architecture disguised as foreign policy. Every layer of the conflict — from the decision to strike, to the weapons used, to the sanctions imposed, to the energy markets disrupted, to the reconstruction that follows — has been engineered to produce returns for a specific, identifiable group of people: “The Mar-A-Lago Gang”

At the cabinet level: Feinberg steers Pentagon contracts toward his own investment orbit. Wright profits from energy prices driven up by the very conflict his administration created. Lutnick’s firm bets against his own tariffs and wins. Bessent sits on undivested assets while controlling the sanctions that move markets.

At the advisory level: Kushner and the Board of Peace are already selling post-war Iran to Gulf monarchies — pocketing $25 million a year in management fees before a single building rises from the rubble.

At the contractor level: Shell companies with political connections extract 300% guaranteed returns on humanitarian logistics, while private military firms operate checkpoints with no Congressional oversight.

At the donor level: A “vetted” class of billionaire investors puts money into companies that the government has effectively guaranteed — companies whose stock prices are backstopped by executive orders and war.

This is what a “Mercenary State” looks like.



And did you notice how all of our selected Presidents seemed to have had an addiction to war…? It’s always fertile ground for The Greater Grift.



We obviously need more than just a regime change here in the US…



And btw, and I realize it isn’t really surprising, but there will be no Israeli troops on the ground as we drop our boyz into the meat grinder…



the Diva can’t stand it…



And Lindsey Graham is taking all of this very seriously but enjoying every minute of it - he’s was at Disney World during the shutdown…

After making the rounds on cable news to encourage Trump to send troops to invade Iran and bomb children on behalf of Israel, Lindsey Graham is vacationing in Disney World and walking around with a pink wand…

of course he is…





I knew that Lutnick (Epstein’s neighbor) was Trump’s handler, but I didn’t realize that Lindsey might be one too…I thought he was just Trump’s excitable dry-humping purse puppy…ok…ok…maybe I went too far? Not even…

Lindsey - He can’t hide his neocon orgasm when he hears Trump talk about Cuba. This was during the Venezuela oil grab…bombing those drug boats? As they rolled out hundreds of new mRNA vaccines and they made sure that all future vaccines would be mRNA?



The Greater Grift architecture is in place - there’s no such thing as too many wars now…



And tragically our military is not ready for a drone war - esp. in the middle east…but the evil grifters don’t really care. Every day is a good day for a blood sacrifice.

They think they are immune from the suffering that they cause…and besides there’s a lot of money to be made…



But they are concerned that the dreaded drones might find them…interestingly, he does mention the drones as he drones on in this clip…



About that Ballroom at the White House…prepping for drone activity? But they spelled Baa’lroom wrong…

BELOW THE SURFACE: President Trump reveals the U.S. military is building a "massive complex" beneath the planned, privately-funded White House ballroom, and that construction is "ahead of schedule."



Isn’t he precious holding up his plans…kind of like a school project your mommy might have helped you with…did Melania break a nail on this?



The White House ballroom is cover for upgrading the PEOC bunker w/ an underground data center like Oracle's Project Nimbus in Jerusalem: deep missile-proof AI-focused, 9 stories underground. $300M+ Probably connecting to all their underground cities…stockpiled with everything they might need for years, if they should ever have to run for the bunkers…



Donors include Palantir, Lockheed, Booz Allen, Caterpillar…the usual suspects…

D eep

U nderground

M ilitary

B ases



…of course he calls it “STUPID”

The ballroom is funded by donors and the much more expensive military bunker is funded by…you guessed it…the taxpayer…yeah, it was “stupid” to let the peasants know that they are paying for it…

Why not go all the way…not just an Epstein Baa’lroom - why not a Trump Casino, in Gold, of course…sure hope a drone doesn’t fly into it…





You can’t despise them enough…they make it real hard to rally around our flag…

then I see a post…



Iran's President Pezeshkian says Iran is ready to end the war with the US but wants guarantees.



US stocks are surging on the news.



There it is…stocks surging…that’s all that really matters…

From that to this 👇- in one hour? This is why I can’t report on their war games…

But, this would be something - there might be a silver lining here…tomorrow is April 1st…maybe they could throw in some of the 4,000+ Data Centers if we asked them nicely? Maybe some towers? Some biolabs? Vax manufacturers? And we do need some help with the bases here in the US, to slow down the chemtrail poisoning just a bit?







The Kobeissi Letter posts on X:



Iran's IRGC issues a warning that they will target 18 US technology companies if the US continues "targeted assassinations" of Iranian leaders, beginning on April 1st.



The companies include Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, Intel, Oracle, IBM, Meta, Boeing, and others listed below…



The full list of 18 US technology companies that Iran is threatening to target is below:



1. Cisco

2. HP

3. Intel

4. Oracle

5. Microsoft

6. Apple

7. Google

8. Meta

9. IBM

10. Dell

11. Palantir

12. Nvidia

13. J.P. Morgan

14. Tesla

15. General Electric

16. Spire Solutions

17. G42

18. Boeing



I hope Hegseth sent out the memo to these companies…

Hegseth’s presser this morning was cringe…he is furious and he looks terrified - dressing down our allies that refuse to be a part of this war. His story-hour with scenic descriptions of sunsets and a colonel’s deployment-worthy mustache that he saw as he visited the troops, were too much, and about as juvenile as it comes. And what did he say that our troops wanted? “More bombs…bigger bombs.” You bet they need more bombs. I’m surprised he admitted to that. But then again, he is not qualified for any of this. None of these corrupt and blackmailed walking corpses are. And it sure looks like that’s exactly what they will need. More bombs…bigger bombs.

For the past year, our allies were insulted, disrespected, bullied and tariffed, why in the world would they help us commit suicide? No one asked them if this war was a good idea or if they were onboard. BB said jump…and these foolz jumped. Our so-called allies can read between the lies and are sick of psychopathic bullies that are destroying the world economy and resources on behalf of BB’s wet dream, and enriching themselves and constantly gaslighting everyone.

Trump and this administration will never be trusted again…certainly not by anyone who has been paying attention…the stench of betrayal will never go away…and sanctioning of genocide for the sake of future beach-front real estate on the graves of innocents will never be forgiven…



Diva…fuming…but…nevertheless…over and out…

Wheelers and Dealers



Lying and stealing and letting the chips just fall…

Signing and sealing and



Knowing the price of all things…



and the value of nothing at all…





