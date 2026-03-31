Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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JamesDuff
6d

Furious at the whole situation. Don’t know whom I hate more Israel Zionist on 8 wars dragging every soul on earth to a Goy Hell.

Not one Israel soldier to Iran. No blood sacrifices for Gods chosen people. As they spit on Christian’s in the Holy land.

Then Trumps grifters playing the market while bombing Irans 280 medical facilities and 600 schools. Murdering the Minab girls some 170 first day. No honor

Ashamed of voting for Trump and how this start a war to create the fertile ground for famine, surveillance digital currency. As they sneak underground to their golfer holes.

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6 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
6d

Great details on your article. Trump becomes the antichrist,,, the beast system in play.

And I thought no more wars $$$$$$

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