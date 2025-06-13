https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1929653064631570508
The CIA's riot guide from 1983 calls for agitators to "create a martyr for the cause" by "leading the demonstrators into a confrontation with authorities" to "provoke riots or shootings which may cause the death" of a protester, and then use that death for bigger riots.
All intelligence agencies are professional creators of chaos, riots, wars, assassinations, false flag terrorist attacks, color revolutions, et. al. This is what they do to achieve the desired goals and agendas, all around the world. This is another black hole for our tax dollars…we fund it all…
Annie Machon, the MI5 Intelligence Officer who became a Whistleblower, left MI5 because of the coverup, corruption and crimes she witnessed firsthand, being committed by the Intelligence agencies. check this link for her vid and the rest of her story…
Exactly! Boomers like me have seen this happen over and over again! The "martyr" is sure to surface this weekend ... stay tuned. Thanks much for this in-depth mapping of the CIA's evil plans! They have been at this for a very long time, long-range planning being their MO. What David Icke calls the Totalitarian Tiptoe. All guilty parties are showing their hand now, so should be easy to round them all up and send them to Gitmo for military tribunals. Unfortunately, we are in for a fight in the interim. But I am seeing more and more people are f'ing fed up with this shit. Lots of "FAFO" in the air. It's gonna bleed if the Trump admin doesn't go full-on dictator. Show them what happens when you are lawless ... arrests, long prison terms, hangings for treason, and flying bullets.
8 arrested after rioters throw rocks, fireworks at Seattle cops during anti-ICE riot at federal building
