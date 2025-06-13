https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1929653064631570508

The CIA's riot guide from 1983 calls for agitators to "create a martyr for the cause" by "leading the demonstrators into a confrontation with authorities" to "provoke riots or shootings which may cause the death" of a protester, and then use that death for bigger riots.

And if you’re not on X and can’t access this Benz vid…here’s the doc in pdf…

cia.gov/readingroom/docs/PSYCHOLOGICAL%20OPERATIONS%20%5B16344774%5D.pdf

All intelligence agencies are professional creators of chaos, riots, wars, assassinations, false flag terrorist attacks, color revolutions, et. al. This is what they do to achieve the desired goals and agendas, all around the world. This is another black hole for our tax dollars…we fund it all…

Annie Machon, the MI5 Intelligence Officer who became a Whistleblower, left MI5 because of the coverup, corruption and crimes she witnessed firsthand, being committed by the Intelligence agencies. check this link for her vid and the rest of her story…

https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1929004267446149447

Here’s the thread reader if anyone wants to dive in further on Mossad…(mostly sad)



https://x.com/threadreaderapp/status/1929234841049997467