Diva Drops

Stegiel
1d

Problem, Reaction, Solution. And what is Trump and Congress doing about this?

If they'd limit ActBlue to legitimate donations, they can't fund these riots and insurrections on $50, so how's that ActBlue audit coming along? Apparently, our LEO's lives depend on it.

Anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles are being organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA).

CHIRLA is funded by ActBlue. ActBlue funded by USAID. So in other words, the Democrats are funding this insurrection

How much of CHIRLA's money is flowing through the fraudulent "ActBlue" scammer network?

And why hasn't

@AGPamBondi

shut it down yet?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has defiantly opposed federal immigration enforcement in the city, stating on social media Friday, “We will not stand for this” and “No vamos a permitir estas acciones,” (“We are not going to permit these actions”). She added that her office would collaborate with community-based organizations that serve immigrants. She has a long relationship with CHIRLA and bragged last year about obtaining federal funding for CHIRLA’s programs. That grant is part of a broader stream of public dollars that the organization receives from government sources.

In fact, according to a financial audit submitted to the state, the CHIRLA organization received nearly $34 million in revenue from government contracts during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with 96% of that funding from the State of California. That figure marks a sharp increase from the prior year, when it received around $12 million in government contract revenue. Agencies contributing to CHIRLA’s funding during this period included the California Department of Social Services, the California Arts Council, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Department of Homeland Security. Notably, as mentioned above, a DHS contract funded CHIRLA to provide citizenship instruction and naturalization services.

With $100,000 remaining on CHIRLA’s contract, DHS froze the remaining funds in February. CHIRLA responded by suing. The court denied their motion for a preliminary injunction on May 29. This is one of two lawsuits CHIRLA filed against DHS this year. The other was dismissed for lack of standing and is on appeal.

To sum up how this works: Your tax dollars fund extreme BI-PARTISAN organization that organizes efforts to directly interfere with the federal government’s lawful exercise of authority. Then, through its lobbying arm, that organization helps get Democrats elected to office, who then repay the favor by ensuring increased funding.

This is the nonprofit industrial weaponization complex at work.

Pasheen Stonebrooke
1d

Just heard that riots are breaking out in Chicago...

