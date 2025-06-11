I saw the color revolution coming - I’ve been screaming about the mercenaries invading us since Bite-me Biden opened the border...Obama's private army is live...and I knew that L.A. would be ground zero...

Of course, there are a lot of other NWO ghoulz and commie pedos fomenting this insanity too…and we will try to identify the depraved commies trying to pull this off.

I lived through the Rodney King riots and fires in LA - I lived in Hollywood, one block south of Melrose...my car was pummeled by gangs throwing bricks at me and destroying my car and breaking my windows as I drove down Melrose Ave., near Vine, as I was coming home from work. The verdict had come down and we were told to go home immediately - as riots were breaking out.

The national guard was already in my courtyard when I got home, shaken to the core - they were checking everyone’s ID coming into their apartments, telling us to lock down...and there were fires burning for days one block over from me - on three sides of me...I honestly thought I was “toast.”

This color revolution will go kinetic this Saturday all across the nation...it's all been planned for years. The No-Kings Op activation is Saturday - the day of the military parade and Trump’s birthday. Will they succeed in the end? No, but there will be so much pain, destruction and suffering...and they will be throwing everything they can think of at us…be still my heart…sending all of us strength...



I wrote this song during the Rodney King riots and fires - I fired up my midi studio as the fires threatened to engulf my apartment complex…I put my headphones on, cried, and tried to stay calm, but I thought maybe writing one last song? It was all I could think of to do to stay sane…the song still seems just as relevant to me today…





So, back to a real insurrection and color revolution all rolled up into one…



Remember this tabletop exercise that I posted five days ago? Looks like they’ll have to move up their timetable…damn, I thought we had until July 4th…



We never arrested any of them and they will never stop coming for us all…and they will absolutely deploy chemical weapons on us as the chaos will be the cover for them throwing it all at us…brace for impact…

Check out https://nokings.org. This is a coordinated event going on June 14th, 2025.



Indivisible / 50501 outright takes credit for what's going to happen this Saturday…

Indivisible has helpfully published a list of all groups allied with the "No Kings" movement…

Official Spokespeople: Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, co-founders of Indivisible Project Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, co-presidents of Public Citizen. Deirdre Schifeling, Chief Political and Advocacy Officer, ACLU Hunter Dunn, National Press Coordinator, 50501 Movement Randi Weingarten…

This is what the George Soros-World Economic Forum ‘Replacement Migration Policies’ looks like…

And remember the Rodney King rule…don’t stop your vehicle…keep driving…never let them pull you out of your car…



Stay safe, my friends, and L&L…