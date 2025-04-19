Generation after generation - humanity has been abused, controlled, robbed, decimated, deceived and crushed - so that we may never know our true potential. For many of us it is the final days of an epic battle and we long for victory. Will we finally put them in the crosshairs…at least in the crosshairs of our consciousness, that we might live to see ourselves rise above the evil and depravity, once and for all, and somehow, someday be untouchable?

Needless to say, I resonate with Elizabeth’s inspiring sentiments…

Elizabeth writes:

I cannot begin to comprehend what we have lost, given away to these people whose boot has been pressing on our hearts, whose iron rule has taken our life’s energy, leaving a plurality of us desperate and frustrated.