Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
Apr 19

Don't let the financial and political babblers fool you. Europe isn't broke. Forget paper money, which has no value, look at gold. Western Europe has 11,774 tons of gold. The USA only has 8,133 tons of gold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Luke's avatar
Luke
Apr 19Edited

She’s a dandy lol ….meant Elizabeth btw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture