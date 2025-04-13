just great…my brand of snark…

Many have been following the choruses of anti-Israel rants, and for good reason, but let’s go further…

Celia writes:

Somebody christened the “Woke Right,” (the name was mentioned but I don’t have it at hand) and now I can finally see it.

Donald Trump is woke right. Just as Margaret Thatcher was. And Ronald Reagan. And William F. Buckley.

Breitbart.

All of them—Turning Point USA, Free Press/Bari Weiss, all the “conservative” think tanks—they are doing the bidding of “The Crown:”

Are the popular new anti-Israel pop culture figures, then, all part of it?

I like Dave Smith, but that does not mean anything.

He never mentions The Crown, nor does Candace, nor does Ian Carroll, etc.

We “Crown” people can now start to harp on this, insufferably—who never mentions The Crown.

Then again, if this takes off, this awareness, one will no doubt discover they planted and fomented this too.

Allow me to extrapolate on that brilliant statement…snark always inspires me…



Will we ever go deeper/ higher up on that control grid pyramid and hit on the Committee of 300? The Jesuits? The Black Nobility? And so many more layers? How many decades will it take to pill the world on any of it? Will any of us still be kicking by then?

And when we’ve exhausted those avenues will we then find out that the ETs are the next reveal as the ultimate controllers, or are they just the next-level reveal?



I like the freshly-cloned Musk, but that doesn’t really matter…

Will Musk mention the ETs? Trump? Candace? Ian? Murray? Klaus? Yuval? Soros? Gates? Kash? Hegseth? B l ondie? the Rothschilds? Will we/they live long enough to do so?

Will the greys simply point that long grey finger at the Reptilians?

And will the Reps point the green claw at a multi-dimensional, ultra terrestrial archonic AI Phantom who just happens to be a simulation-creating genius gamer?

Or by then do we find out that they’ve chipped our Q-dotted minds and dropped in that head fake scenario too…?



When will we “ET” people start to harp on this, insufferably—who never mentions The ETs.

Who the hell is really in charge here…? Will we ever know? How much more fresh hell can we take?

I’m losing my borged mind…and it can’t happen soon enough…

It is all too fukking much...

Back to Celia:

Is there any good news?

Yes: You don’t have to feel guilty anymore that you never read Tragedy and Hope.



Howard posted

Ralph Magee posted in comments

‘The Special Relationship’: How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire

In light of Trump's recent musings on joining the British Commonwealth - some food for thought...

Cynthia Chung

Apr 08, 2025

And if you want to go a bit deeper - you can check out Frances Leader’s ss - we had a contentious debate awhile back and I told her to stop insulting me, and she blocked me🤪 …but I do think she is an amazing researcher, although I don’t get her notifications anymore. No big deal - I already know too much to ever be at peace again, if I ever really was.

okay…let me know if and when we get to the anti-ET conversations…actually, we’ve been there for quite some time - but you get the drift…

And if my mind is twisted beyond repair…it’s not my fault…I have a long list of entities to blame…



