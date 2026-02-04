I was telling you that the Zorro Ranch Mengele-medical facility was one of the most damning reveals…and it is in the Epstein files dump!



Alex is on this…he’s well-informed on this and not afraid to expose it…regardless of what you might think of him - he has been down this rabbit hole for decades and he will let it rip…



Drops never throws the baby out with the hydrogel…





so busy here…but tune for info the black market baby farm reveals…it is dark, but has to be exposed and needs to go viral…and there is so much more than that…

This time we must demand that we bring these ghoulz down…this is our window to do this…

back at it here, but let’s try to keep this information coming out and on the radar…