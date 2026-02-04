Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich's avatar
MSN MAIL. Michael Dautrich
2h

Yes the elites are actually bottomfeeders, cowards unable to generate their own energy and sustenance, feeding off the mass of unsuspecting humans.

Reply
Share
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
1h

The few truly trusted sources I follow are all doing deep dives on this. Alex is killing it (but I wish he'd do the same on the Charlie Kirk assassination instead of deflecting and attacking Candace for continuing to investigate to find the truth. WTF?). Shaun Attwood's channel on YT has an excellent video with Ron Swanson and Dani Henderson that I'm watching LIVE now ... highly recommend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-nFFISdRxk

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture