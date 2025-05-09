Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina Borggrebe's avatar
Gina Borggrebe
2h

How about we just get rid of “they”!! Yes MDs and RNs should have stood their ground and uphold their oaths, but we need to eliminate the “they”. “They” who profited hugely and even, in the case of Bill Gates, is a means to control the population! Get rid of all the “theys”. The list is long

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
2h

Doctors and nurses that promoted or gave the shots should be held accountable: people should refuse to use their services in the future (don't trust someone that is helping to kill or injure you). But ultimately the developers and major producers (Big Pharma and their collaborators) should be the ones facing criminal prosecution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture