I see these kinds of ads all the time - I always look for natural remedies, but I have hesitated sharing them as I don’t like to recommend anything - I have serious trust issues - not surprising when you know that just about everything is poisoned and contaminated…and let’s not forget that they want us all suffering and/or dead.



The motto of the Hellth Industry



”When they are deathly ill from the poisoning, poison them to death, while maximizing profits…”



If I recommend anything at all it is herbal (as well sourced as possible) and non-invasive in any way. ie. Red Light is my go to for healing almost everything. I’m not suggesting anything else, but I do use these other two - castor oil and DMSO - even in combination with one another - I have used all 3 of these with great results …just for the record.



So, here we go…what do you think about this reveal? It is the NYTimes, but I can guess that this is true…

The New York Times found hundreds of A.I.-generated doctors, healers and wellness influencers on social media touting the health benefits of supplements to American consumers. Many of these hyper realistic looking ads promise medical miracles, and appear to be targeting older women, while making misleading health claims for a profit.

https://www.nytimes.com/video/technology/100000011001849/ai-influencers-health-supplements-fake-ads.html?smid=url-share

This world calls for extreme discernment…constant vigilance…

Onward…