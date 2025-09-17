Drops is always interested to get George Webb’s take on events…my feeling is that the shot came from the stage, so this resonates with me…



It was a sophisticated Sync shot…a multi-layered Op…





The gushing bullet hole that we all saw was an exit wound.

George Webb has found family background connections that suggest Tyler Robinson was in an ROTC sniper program and that he was set up to be the patsy in Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Webb believes that the trans-furry narrative and the lovey-dovey text messages that were released on Tuesday are a cover story to protect the rogue ATF /arms-trafficking / Mormon Mafia / pro-Ukraine War interests behind the murder.

As Webb says:

"The cover story is always divisive. Oswald the commie. Crooks the incel. Robinson the trans-recruited Discord radical. Dan Bongino pushes the 'trans shooter' narrative just as J Edgar Hoover pushed 'lone nut communist.' It's misdirection."

Webb says Tyler Robinson may have been on the roof. His DNA may have been on the rifle. He may have been convinced that his shot killed Charlie Kirk. But he did not kill Charlie Kirk.

Webb believes Kirk was murdered via a sophisticated Sync Shot procedure, which Webb describes as, "A synchronized, team-based assassination technique where the patsy is baited into firing the loud shot while the real close-range kill device does the work."

Thanks to Alexandra for this post…

I’ve been asking too…where is the bullet? They don’t dare tell us…



just caught this ss…



Where's The Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk?

Just like Butler in 2024: the FBI allowed the crime scene to be contaminated.

I’m not a paid subscriber to emerald’s ss…but here’s a snipet that is avail…

Onward…