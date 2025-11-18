Awwww….c’mon the government wouldn’t dare let Gates get away with that.

“It’s just so evil.”

The most insidious part of this recent tick assault is the fact that you won’t know if you are allergic…you could die from any bite of meat you might happen to eat…they may come up with fake tests (that could also infect you) and simply declare anything they want.



There are many people online, weighing in, saying that they nearly died from eating meat, because they had no idea they had been bitten and had the allergy.

A Decade After Bill Gates Began Investing In a WEF Human Engineering Plan To Alter Genetics By Introducing A Tick-Borne Allergy Against Eating Beef, We Now Have The First Recorded Alpha-Gal Death After A Man Died Hours After Consuming A Hamburger.



A grim milestone: the first recorded death as a result of a meat allergy caused by a tick bite. A man ate a hamburger at a BBQ and was dead within an hour. He had almost certainly been bitten weeks before by a lone-star tick, which spreads alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to a sugar found in mammalian meat.



It’s now reckoned that millions could have alpha-gal syndrome in the US, as the range of the lone-star tick has spread.



The ticks of Martha’s Vineyard…no, not a new series on Netflix…at least, not yet…

Gates released The Lone Star Tick in TX, two summers ago, I think it was two summers ago (no time to look it up)…but they are now in Martha’s back yard…will the snobs be dying from their ribeye steaks from now on?



They’ll be screaming for that fake meat and fake dairy very soon…

Texas has banned Gates’ fake meat, so of course, Gates is suing TX…

The Island has a growing number of deer - and remember my post about Zuckerberg’s 3-year project where he vaxxed over 100 million wild animals with some exotic combination of mRNA poisonous jabs, with a focus on the deer population? And of course, we never heard about it until they had finished doing it…



NY Post article:

Bill Gates Studying The Release Of Ticks That Bite Humans & Create A Deadly Beef Allergy That Will Pave The Way For His Synthetic Fake Meat Rollout!

Not parody. Published in a peer-reviewed bioethics journal.

My wife can’t feed the dog anymore. The dog food will put her into a life threatening reaction. Truly evil.

and another X post…

A deeply alarming set of statistics from an mRNA vaccine study in live animals is raising critical questions about food safety and livestock viability.

In a trial involving 525 hogs injected with a live mRNA vaccine, the 21-day outcomes were catastrophic:

• 25 Animals SUCCUMBED TO DEATH.

• 55 Animals became severely ANOREXIC, nearing death.

• 20 Animals suffered from debilitating LAMENESS.

• 12 Animals exhibited severe LOSS OF CONDITION. • 25 Additional animals presented with NEAR-DEATH symptoms.

This equates to a staggering 30% morbidity and mortality rate.

Only 70% of the herd remained viable to any extent, presenting a dire threat to any farming operation. Most disturbingly, post-mortem analysis revealed remnants of the live virus vaccine persisted within the tissue of the deceased animals.

The implications are twofold and severe:

For the CONSUMER: This raises a monumental food safety question. The potential for a live virus vaccine to be present in the meat supply introduces a unknown variable into the food chain, a concern for every family prioritizing health and transparency.

For the PRODUCER: This is an existential threat. Adopting a pharmaceutical technology that could potentially decimate 30% of a herd is not merely a poor business decision—it is a fast track to financial ruin, destroying livelihoods and generational farms.

This isn't just a study; it's a warning. Share this information. Demand accountability and transparency. Support the farmers who prioritize the health of their animals and, by extension, the public.

and…

I didn’t see any other report or substack on this wildlife holocaust…



As a hyperbolic animal advocate and rescuer, this still haunts me…

And our precious pets…never vax your pets again…ever…for anything…never…

Our Pets Are Actively Being Used as Self-Amplifying mRNA Vectors

Merck’s Nobivac NXT was silently approved by the USDA last year — with NO real safety data. These shots shed samRNA and toxic antigens onto human owners across the country — without consent.

Veterinarians across the country are currently injecting experimental self-amplifying RNA shots into our dogs and cats: Nobivac NXT by Merck These injections are currently widely available for online purchase. The so-called “safety” data for these injections is as follows: “Demonstrated safety under field conditions from data on file. Merck Animal Health." In other words, no public safety data is provided. This needs to be stopped.

And Gates’ mosquitos…lest we forget…

This era in history will be known as The Great Poisoning, but AI, the Transhumans/ Homo Borgenesis and the Synthetics and hybrids that are left, will not write the book…

Attorney Todd Callender claimed that humans who have received Covid-19 mRNA vaccine are no longer human, but are instead "homoborgenesis," and therefore have no human rights. Bill Gates owns the patent on DNA-altered humans…

Todd Callender – Marburg & Patented Human Beings – Corona Investigative Committee

